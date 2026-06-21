The PIB's Dehradun office held a media workshop in Pithoragarh to talk about the central government's achievements over the last 12 years, its welfare schemes, and the vision for 'Viksit Bharat-2047'.

On Saturday, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Dehradun office, which comes under the Government of India's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, organised a one-day regional media workshop in Pithoragarh. The theme was "Public service is the resolve – 12 years of trust, development, and public welfare." The main idea was to use the media to tell the public about the central government's achievements, development work, and welfare schemes over the past 12 years.

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Mayor Kalpana Devalal and Top Officials Attended

The Mayor of Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, Smt. Kalpana Devalal, was the chief guest. Other special guests included Shri Ganesh Bhandari, Vice Chairman of the State Level Minor Irrigation Advisory Committee, District Magistrate Shri Ashish Kumar Bhatgain, and Chief Development Officer Dr. Deepak Saini.

PIB Dehradun Assistant Director Explains the Workshop's Goal

Shri Sanjiv Sundriyal, the Assistant Director of PIB Dehradun, kicked off the event by welcoming the guests, media persons, and other attendees. He presented mementos to the guests and explained the workshop's purpose. He said the goal of this dialogue was to get factual information about the central government's schemes, achievements, and development work to the people through the media.

12 Years of Development: A Look at the Changes

Shri Sundriyal highlighted that in the last 12 years, significant work has been done in areas like social welfare, women's empowerment, youth development, health services, agriculture, and rural development. He said these efforts have positively impacted the lives of crores of people. He called the media a strong pillar of democracy and said journalists act as a bridge between the government and society. That's why, he added, the media's role in spreading correct and factual information about schemes is very important.

Pithoragarh Development Model: Focus on the Border District

During the workshop, speakers gave detailed information about the development projects running in Pithoragarh district, the expansion of infrastructure, and the overall development of border areas. They said continuous efforts are being made to ensure the benefits of central and state government schemes reach the last person. Special initiatives have been taken to promote tourism and religious tourism, and the positive results are already visible.

Boost for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Om Parvat Tourism

The speakers noted that due to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Adi Kailash Yatra, and Om Parvat Yatra, the number of pilgrims and tourists from India and abroad is constantly rising. Along with this, large-scale road construction and upgradation work has been done to strengthen the road network in border areas. These projects have not only made life easier for locals but have also strengthened the region from a strategic point of view.

Special Focus on Air Connectivity and Infrastructure

It was mentioned in the workshop that the expansion of air services and air connectivity in the district has given a new pace to tourism, trade, and transport. Better connectivity has also strengthened regional development.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: A Big Step for Women's Empowerment

While discussing women's empowerment, it was shared that the Lakhpati Didi Yojana is helping women associated with self-help groups to increase their income. The scheme is continuously working to make women financially independent.

Health Services: Ayushman Bharat and Better Medical Facilities

Highlighting the achievements in the health sector, speakers mentioned the expansion of medical facilities at Pithoragarh Medical College and Base Hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr. S.S. Nabiyal shared details about the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, National Health Mission, and other efforts to strengthen health services.

Government Welfare Schemes: Updates from Various Departments

District Programme Officer Dr. Nirmal Singh Baseda gave information on the Poshan Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Mission Shakti, and other women empowerment schemes. District Education Officer (Primary) Himanshu Naugaai gave a presentation on the New Education Policy, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and innovations in the education sector.

Agriculture and Land Conservation Officer Rajesh Khetwal spoke about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Card, natural farming, and other schemes for farmers. Meanwhile, Senior Horticulture Inspector Kapil Bhatt gave details on schemes promoting horticulture development, including apples, kiwis, and other high-value crops.

MY Bharat Portal: Opportunities for the Youth

Dr. Shailesh Bhatt, Director of MY Bharat, spoke about skill development for youth, their role in nation-building, volunteer activities, and the opportunities available through the MY Bharat portal. He encouraged young people to connect with government schemes and programs.

Viksit Bharat 2047: Media's Role is Crucial

The goal of 'Viksit Bharat-2047' was also discussed in detail during the workshop. Speakers emphasised that the media's role in taking the government's schemes and achievements to the public is extremely important. Media representatives also shared their suggestions and ideas on various topics and discussed how to effectively publicise the schemes.

Open Dialogue with Journalists on Issues and Suggestions

During the event, PIB Dehradun's Assistant Director, Shri Sanjiv Sundriyal, held a direct conversation with the journalists. He listened to the challenges, problems, and suggestions they had from their fieldwork. The journalists raised issues related to news gathering in a border district, the information-sharing system, and other matters concerning their profession.

'Media is a Strong Pillar of Democracy': Sanjiv Sundriyal

Shri Sundriyal listened carefully to the issues raised by the journalists and assured them that he would take them to the right platforms and try to find solutions. He said that the media is a vital pillar of democracy and plays a huge role in creating an effective dialogue between the government and the public. He urged journalists to give priority to factual, positive, and public-interest news.

A Successful Dialogue

The workshop saw open discussions between officials, experts, and journalists on various current topics. Journalists from print, electronic, and digital media participated actively. This initiative by PIB Dehradun helped media professionals get detailed information about government schemes and policies, which will help ensure that authentic and factual information reaches the general public effectively.