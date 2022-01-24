  • Facebook
    EC to celebrate National Voters' Day on January 25, various contests organised

    In a news statement, the poll organisation stated that the National Voter Awareness Contest - 'My Vote is my Future- Power of One Vote' - would be launched on social media on January 25.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
    The Election Commission will observe National Voters' Day on January 25 and has organised several events to commemorate the occasion. In a news statement, the poll organisation stated that the National Voter Awareness Contest - 'My Vote is my Future- Power of One Vote' - would be launched on social media on January 25. The topic of this year's NVD, 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible, and Participative,' envisions an emphasis on the Election Commission of India's commitment to facilitating active voter participation during elections and making the whole process hassle-free and memorable for all types of voters.

    The contest will be accessible to everybody, including categories such as Song, Slogan, Quiz, Video Making, and Poster Design. The winners will get significant monetary prizes and honours. National Awards for the best electoral practises for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented to officials at the state and district levels for their remarkable performance in various elections in various domains.

    According to the announcement, National Awards will also be granted to key stakeholders such as government ministries, ECI icons, and media organisations for their exceptional contributions to voter awareness. During the ceremony, newly registered voters will be honoured and given their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The Commission has just initiated a new endeavour to distribute the EPIC with a personalised letter and a Voter Guidebook to newly enrolled voters.

    It should be mentioned that, since 2011, National Voters' Day has been observed on January 25 every year throughout the country to commemorate the founding day of the Election Commission of India, i.e. January 25, 1950. The day is dedicated to the country's voters, raises voter awareness and encourages informed participation in the political process.

