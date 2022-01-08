Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission’s ‘cVIGIL’ app lets voters report frauds, corruption

‘cVIGIL stands for Vigilant Citizen and was launched by Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra in a conference on Saturday.

New Delhi: The Election Commission has set up a mechanism for the voters to send complaints directly to the authority in connection with Assembly polls in five states. The EC released an application called cVIGIL and invited voters to use it to report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct and the distribution of money or gifts. The commissioner stated that after receiving a complaint, the employees would reach the crime scene within 100 minutes.

‘cVIGIL’ stands for Vigilant Citizen and was launched by Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra in a conference on Saturday.

“Our cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of offence,” Chandra said.

Sushil Chandra also said that Suvidha app had been developed for all political parties and candidates contesting polls for online nomination.

“Optional facility of online nomination has been given to candidates. We would like candidates to use this so that physical contact is reduced,” he said.

The Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand. There will be 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that with the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force in all the five states.

A total of 18.34 crore voters will exercise their voting right across the five states. All state election commissioners have been directed to visit major polling stations.

The maximum number of voters in a polling station will be 1250. At least one booth in each constituency will be staffed by women polling officials. Candidates can submit nomination papers online. Elections will be held in strict compliance with the Covid guidelines.