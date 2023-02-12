In J&K's Keran, doctors deliver baby using WhatsApp call

As Keran was cut off from the rest of the Kupwara district during the winter, an air evacuation was required to take the patient to a hospital with maternity facilities. However, the authorities could not arrange an air evacuation due to continuous snowfall on Thursday and Friday.

With an airlift ruled out due to snowfall, a pregnant woman with a history of labour complications in Jammu and Kashmir's remote Keran was assisted by doctors in delivering a healthy baby via WhatsApp call.

Block Medical Officer of Kralpora, Dr Mir Mohammad Shafi, said, "On Friday night, we received a patient in labour at the Keran PHC (primary health centre) with a history of complicated delivery with eclampsia, prolonged labour, and episiotomy."

As Keran was cut off from the rest of the Kupwara district during the winter, an air evacuation was required to take the patient to a hospital with maternity facilities. However, the authorities could not arrange an air evacuation due to continuous snowfall on Thursday and Friday, forcing the medical staff at the Keran PHC to seek an alternative method of assisting in the delivery.

Dr Parvaiz, a gynaecologist at the Kralpora subdistrict hospital, guided Dr Arshad Sofi and his paramedical staff at the Keran PHC through the delivery procedure via WhatsApp call.

Dr Shafi said, "The patient was induced (into labour), and a healthy baby girl was born after six hours. The baby and the mother are currently being monitored and doing well.

(With inputs from PTI)

