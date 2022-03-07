Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Duty of Indian govt...' Congress 'concerned' about citizens stranded in Ukraine

    The party, in a statement, said, "Russia, Ukraine, and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues. It is the duty of the Government of India to make all efforts to bring back our citizens."
     

    As the evacuation process is underway for the thousands stranded in Ukraine, the Congress party on Monday said they are gravely concerned about the safety of Indian students and citizens trapped in war zones. The party also appealed for "immediate end to all hostilities and creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides."

     

    Adding further, it said it is important to remember and recall that India has been a part of successful large-scale operations led by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Indians during the Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya, and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda."

    The statement comes after Russia declared a ceasefire on Monday. Russia declared that at 10 a.m. Moscow time, it will cease fire and open "humanitarian corridors" in several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv (12.30 PM IST). The corridors, which will also be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy, are being established at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in light of the current situation in those cities, according to the Russian defence ministry.

    Also Read | Modi, Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes; PM thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation

     

    Also Read | Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    Also Read | 'Urges PM Modi to reach out...' Ukraine FM's appeal amid Russia invasion

