    Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    "More than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries in the last ten days," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees tweeted. The influx of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine is expected to grow as Russian forces press their offensive, particularly toward the capital city of Kyiv.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    According to the United Nations, more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine in search of safety as a result of Russia's invasion, which has triggered Europe's "fastest-growing refugee" crisis since World War II.

    "More than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries in the last ten days," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees tweeted.

    The influx of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine is expected to grow as Russian forces press their offensive, particularly toward the capital city of Kyiv. Since Russia's invasion on February 24, 922,400 people have fled Ukraine to Poland, according to Polish border guards quoted by AFP on Sunday. Furthermore, Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighbouring Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia.

    Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their offensive against Ukraine for the 11th day, as Ukraine sought additional Western assistance, including additional sanctions and weapons.

    Russian forces are preparing to bombard Ukraine's port city of Odessa, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also spoke with US Vice President Joe Biden today, as Russian forces expanded their offensive following a brief ceasefire in two cities.

    Earlier on Saturday, the two countries accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreement to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the war in Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces.

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

    Russia-Ukraine war: No water or power across city, says Mariupol mayor

    How Airbnb rentals are helping Ukrainians amid war with Russia

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

    IPL 2022 schedule announced: Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    5 BSF jawan killed, 1 critical after colleague opens fire in Amritsar

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

