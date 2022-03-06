Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

"More than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries in the last ten days," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees tweeted. The influx of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine is expected to grow as Russian forces press their offensive, particularly toward the capital city of Kyiv.

The influx of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine is expected to grow as Russian forces press their offensive, particularly toward the capital city of Kyiv. Since Russia's invasion on February 24, 922,400 people have fled Ukraine to Poland, according to Polish border guards quoted by AFP on Sunday. Furthermore, Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighbouring Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their offensive against Ukraine for the 11th day, as Ukraine sought additional Western assistance, including additional sanctions and weapons.

Russian forces are preparing to bombard Ukraine's port city of Odessa, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also spoke with US Vice President Joe Biden today, as Russian forces expanded their offensive following a brief ceasefire in two cities.

Earlier on Saturday, the two countries accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreement to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the war in Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces.

