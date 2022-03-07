Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi, Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes; PM thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation

    Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the assistance provided by the Ukrainian government in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. PM Modi requested Zelenskyy's government's continued assistance in the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Sumy.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Modi spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. The two leaders spoke for 35 minutes about the evolving situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi praised Russia and Ukraine's ongoing direct dialogue.

    Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the assistance provided by the Ukrainian government in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. He further requested Zelenskyy's government's continued assistance in the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Sumy.

    Ukraine has repeatedly requested India's assistance in registering its political opposition to Russia's invasion. India, on the other hand, has remained neutral in its support for or opposition to Russia or Ukraine. India has repeatedly stated that its priority is the safe evacuation of Indians trapped in conflict zones, and it has urged Russia and Ukraine to work together to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis.

    Earlier, on Monday, Russia has stated that at 10 am Moscow time, it will cease fire and open "humanitarian corridors" in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv (12.30 PM IST). According to the Russian defence ministry, the corridors, which will also be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy, are being established at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in light of the current situation in those cities.

    On Saturday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the governments of several countries, including India, to press Russia to end the conflict and impose new sanctions. In a televised speech, he accused Russia of breaking ceasefire agreements and urged it to put an end to the violence in Ukraine so that citizens and international students could flee.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
