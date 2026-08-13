A viral video captured an Indian Railways worker meticulously cleaning the national flag painted on a dusty locomotive. While the rest of the engine remained dirty, his focused effort to clean the tricolour was widely praised online as a powerful act of patriotism and respect.

A simple act by a railway worker has captured hearts online after a video showed him carefully cleaning the Indian flag painted on the front of a dusty locomotive.

The touching clip was shared on X by Ananth Rupanagudi, a chief project manager at Indian Railways. It showed a railway staff member taking special care to clean the tricolour on the train engine while the rest of the locomotive remained covered in dust and grime from regular operations.

In the viral video, the worker can be seen standing in front of the locomotive and focusing on the saffron, white and green stripes of the Indian flag, along with the Ashoka Chakra painted at the centre. He first pours water over the flag using a plastic bottle before carefully wiping the surface clean with a cloth.

Check the viral video here:

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The contrast was striking. While much of the train engine remained visibly dusty, the freshly cleaned tricolour stood out prominently. The worker’s attention to the national symbol turned what appeared to be an ordinary cleaning task into a moment that resonated widely on social media.

Sharing the video, Rupanagudi highlighted the message behind the gesture and wrote:

“Yes, there may be dirt on the locomotive but the flag should be clean. Small gesture, big message! #HarGharTiranga #IndianRailways”

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The post quickly drew appreciation, with several social media users praising the railway worker’s respect for the national flag. Many described the gesture as a meaningful reflection of pride, responsibility and dedication, proving that patriotism can also be expressed through small everyday actions.

However, the video also sparked some discussion. One user reportedly questioned whether painting the national flag on the front of a working locomotive was appropriate, noting that the position naturally exposes it to dust and dirt during daily railway operations.

Despite the debate, the overwhelming response focused on the worker’s thoughtful gesture. Viewers applauded the care he showed and thanked railway personnel for the dedication displayed in their everyday work.

What began as a brief moment on a dusty train engine has now become a widely shared reminder that even the smallest acts of respect can carry a powerful message.

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