The headmaster of a government primary school faces serious accusations from students and parents, including showing up to school intoxicated and forcing children to clean his excrement. Further complaints allege he neglects teaching duties, mismanages the midday meal program, and chews gutkha on school grounds.

A government primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district has come under fire after students and their parents accused the headmaster of showing up intoxicated, skipping class, and forcing kids to do things they shouldn't have been given.

The headmaster of Amura Primary School has been accused of failing to provide adequate instruction or supervision, according to parents. According to NDTV, they also claimed that the school's lunchtime food program had not been operating well. The headmaster is accused of defecating on school property and then requesting pupils to clean it up, which is the most serious complaint.

Students claimed that the headmaster often shows up at school drunk and spends time eating gutkha. According to one student, the headmaster would urinate inside the school before forcing the kids to clean up. According to the site, the youngster also said that gutkha was frequently spat on the school grounds.

According to a Class 3 kid who spoke to NDTV, he was harassed and forced to clean up excrement. The youngster also said that when the headmaster arrived to school intoxicated, he was unable to teach effectively.

Concerns over the headmaster's presence were also voiced by parents and townspeople. They claim that there is no set timetable and that the headmaster occasionally arrives at the school as late as 11 a.m. or noon. The kids are supposedly left on their own during his absence rather than going to normal courses.

Additionally, parents said that students are required to collect water and wash the grounds. The headmaster's behaviour has become a recurring issue, according to Radha Dwivedi, whose child attends the school. She said he spits all over the place, chews gutkha, and shows up to school drunk.

Additionally, parents claimed that the midday food program had been interfered with. They said that the state of the school grounds has not improved and that students are not regularly fed. The walls and other areas of the school apparently have gutkha stains on them.

The headmaster refuted the charges when questioned about them. He was allegedly observed using a tablet inside the classroom to view YouTube videos during an NDTV visit. He allegedly said, "We will clean it up," when asked about the gutkha stains. The allegations have prompted the local education authorities to intervene.

Block Education Officer Rajesh Dwivedi said the department had taken note of the matter. A show-cause notice has reportedly been issued to the headmaster through the cluster principal.