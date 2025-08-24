DRDO has successfully conducted maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off Odisha coast. The indigenous system combines QRSAM, VSHORADS, and laser-based Directed Energy Weapon to counter aerial threats.

New Delhi: In a significant leap towards India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has conducted maiden successful flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

In a post on X, the defence minister, Rajnath Singh said: “I congratulate DRDO, India Armed forces and Industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”

A multi-layered air defence system, the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions.

Know about the components of IADWS

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is a medium-range missile system designed for rapid response to aerial threats.

Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) is meant to engage low-flying targets, such as drones and helicopters, at close range.

High-Power Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) is a futuristic system for neutralizing low-flying aerial targets using laser technology.

Set to provide comprehensive protection against diverse threats, all components are developed indigenously in a bid to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.

The successful flight tests paved the way for its potential induction into the Indian Air Force.

It must be noted that the IDAWS compliments the Akash missile system, Project Kusha (long-range air defence), and the S-400 system, which will contribute to a robust, layered air defence architecture. Its integration with the IAF’s command and control systems would enhance the real-time threat response and interoperability.