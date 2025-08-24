PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the Nyoma advanced landing ground in eastern Ladakh in October 2025. At 13,700-ft near the LAC, it will be India’s highest airfield, enabling rapid military deployment and strengthening strategic presence.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the newly built Mudh advanced landing ground in Nyoma, eastern Ladakh in the second week of October 2025, Asianet Newsable English has learnt.

Perched at an altitude of 13,700 feet, just 30 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and roughly 200 km from Leh, the Nyoma airfield—built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO)—is set to become India’s highest airfield and the fifth highest in the world once operational.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said:

“The airfield is all set to be operational and it will be inaugurated by the prime minister in mid-October this year.”

Strategic Significance of Nyoma ALG

Poised to further enhance India’s military presence in this sensitive region, the Nyoma ALG is built at a strategic altitude and designed to accommodate all types of fighter aircraft.

Due to its elevation and proximity to the LAC, this strategic airfield would allow rapid deployment and mobilization of troops and military equipment in the region amid any exigency situation.

Constructed in less than three years, the airfield is designed to house a number of military unmanned, rotary-wing, fixed-wing aircraft, including heavier transport planes, like C-17 Globemaster III, and fighter jets, like the Sukhoi-30MKI.

Experts believe that the Nyoma would serve as a critical logistical and tactical hub, providing the Indian Air Force with the ability to maintain a rapid and sustained presence in the region.

In September 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid down the virtual foundation stone for the ₹218-crore project, and had stated that the Nyoma airbase will be a “game-changer” for the armed forces. The project was approved in 2021.

Historical Background: Nyoma Airstrip Post-1962 War

After the 1962 India-China war, it is pertinent to mention here that the Nyoma airstrip was not in use for decades before it got reactivated in 2009 when Indian Air Force’s transport aircraft AN-32 landed for the first time.

During the 2020 India-China border standoff row, the IAF operated its transport aircraft such as C-130Js and AN-32s and helicopters like Apache and Chinook from Nyoma in support of the military’s forward deployments.

Geo-strategically vital Ladakh region is having Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and is looked after by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army. Areas like Siachen, Drass and Kargil are also under the area of responsibility of the Corps.

Support to Civil Population and Forward Deployments

Once the Nyoma air base will get operational it will help the civil population along with the formations looking after the larger area in the Demchok sector.

The smaller but significant advanced landing grounds at Fukche in Demchok Sector and the unpaved Daulet Beg Oldi also assists with limited operational capability to maintain the 832-km long eastern Ladakh.