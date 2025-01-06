Dramatic video of tourists stuck in Arunachal Pradesh's frozen lake goes viral, Kiren Rijiju reacts (WATCH)

A group of tourists narrowly escaped after the frozen lake they were walking on collapsed at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. Quick-thinking locals rescued them. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged tourists to exercise caution in such hazardous terrains, highlighting the risks of winter tourism.

In a frightening incident at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, a group of tourists had a close call when the frozen lake they were walking on suddenly collapsed, sending them plunging into the icy waters below. The quick response of nearby bystanders, who used bamboo sticks, helped rescue the four-stranded individuals, including two women.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who shared a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), urged tourists to exercise extreme caution in such hazardous terrains. "At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanches. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important.," Rijiju wrote in his post.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows the tourists struggling and calling for help as the ice beneath them gave way. Fortunately, they were pulled to safety by locals who acted swiftly in the face of danger.

The incident has raised awareness about the dangers of winter tourism in the region. Authorities have since issued fresh safety advisories, stressing the need for experienced guides and proper preparation. They have also urged tourists to avoid risky behaviour, especially when exploring frozen lakes and snow-covered areas.



Social media users have shared their own experiences related to the incident. One user mentioned, “When people go there, they get too adventurous and try to go further, almost like a competition... A couple of people fell into the water when we visited last year.” Another user shared, “I had the same experience in Ladakh... The ice broke, and I fell into the freezing water! Luckily, my dad and brother pulled me out safely.”

Winter tourism is at its peak in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, where tourists flock to enjoy the picturesque snowy landscapes. However, local authorities continue to remind travellers of the risks associated with these extreme environments, urging everyone to prioritize safety and caution.

