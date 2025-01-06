'Bone-chilling' Winter Storm Blair hits US: Decoding Arctic outbreak & impact on 250 million Americans (WATCH)

A fierce winter storm, dubbed Winter Storm Blair by the Weather Channel, is wreaking havoc across the United States, plunging large swathes of the nation into bitter cold, heavy snow, and dangerous icy conditions.

A fierce winter storm, dubbed Winter Storm Blair by the Weather Channel, is wreaking havoc across the United States, plunging large swathes of the nation into bitter cold, heavy snow, and dangerous icy conditions. With more than 250 million people across 40 states affected, the storm has caused widespread disruptions in travel, work, and daily life, while leaving millions under winter weather advisories. As 2025 begins, many Americans are facing one of the most severe winter events in recent years.

What is Winter Storm Blair?

Winter Storm Blair is the result of a massive Arctic Outbreak, a weather phenomenon that involves a sudden influx of extremely cold air from the Arctic regions. These outbreaks, driven by shifts in the polar vortex, typically start in the Siberian region of Asia and travel across the North Pole into Canada, before spreading into the United States. While Arctic Outbreaks are common, their intensity can vary, and the strongest outbreaks can make it as far south as the Gulf Coast — a rare but impactful occurrence.

This year, Blair’s arrival is accompanied by the consequences of rapid Arctic warming, with climate change potentially playing a role in intensifying the storm. Judah Cohen, a seasonal forecast director, explains that warmer Arctic conditions can disrupt the polar vortex, creating conditions that allow for stronger and more extreme winter weather events.

The Impact of Blair on the US

The storm began on Sunday, January 5, and has already caused significant disruptions across the central US, with Kansas, western Nebraska, and parts of Indiana covered in snow and ice. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that approximately 63 million people are now under winter weather advisories, with nearly 4 million facing blizzard warnings in areas like eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Road conditions have become treacherous, with authorities urging people to stay off the roads. In Kansas, several highways — including a stretch of Interstate 70 — have been closed due to "impassable" conditions. Some of the most severe effects have been felt in the central plains and mid-Atlantic regions, where snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice up to three-quarters of an inch are predicted. The NWS has urged residents to delay travel if possible, as icy conditions are expected to make driving hazardous.

Travel Chaos and Disruptions

As expected with such a large-scale winter event, travel has been severely impacted. The storm has already led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights across the country, with airports like Kansas City International and St. Louis Lambert International bearing the brunt of the disruptions. Chicago O’Hare International Airport has also seen over 120 cancellations and more than 60 delays.

The storm’s widespread effects on air travel, particularly with Southwest Airlines, have left thousands stranded or facing significant delays. With weather conditions worsening, additional cancellations and delays are anticipated in the coming days, especially as the storm moves toward the mid-Atlantic region.

Major Snow and Ice Accumulations

For many Americans, Winter Storm Blair is expected to bring one of the heaviest snowfalls in years. Accumulations could exceed 10 inches in some areas, with parts of the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region facing the heaviest snowfalls in over a decade. According to AccuWeather forecaster Dan DePodwin, some areas may even experience the coldest January temperatures since 2011. In addition to the heavy snow, the storm has caused significant icing, which increases the risk of power outages and travel delays.

Concerns Over Safety and Power Outages

As the storm continues to affect the central and eastern US, temperatures are expected to remain well below average, with the wind chill making it feel even colder. The NWS predicts temperature drops of 12 to 25 degrees below normal, with some areas seeing temperatures as much as 30 to 40 degrees below the historical average.

Already, more than 40,000 people across Missouri, North Carolina, Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma are without power due to outages caused by downed trees and ice accumulation on power lines. In response, local authorities in states like West Virginia and Kentucky have set up warming centers to provide shelter for those affected by the cold.

Implications for the US Capitol and National Politics

The storm's timing is particularly notable as it coincides with a critical moment in US politics: the certification of the 2024 presidential election results. On Monday, January 6, lawmakers were scheduled to meet at the Capitol to formally certify the election of Donald Trump.

However, the severe weather has raised concerns about potential delays in Congress as snow and ice threaten to make travel difficult for lawmakers trying to reach Washington. The possibility of these disruptions adds another layer of uncertainty to an already turbulent political moment.

A Frigid Week Ahead

As Winter Storm Blair pushes eastward, much of the US is bracing for a prolonged period of extreme cold. Meteorologists predict that temperatures in parts of the northern Plains, Midwest, and Southeast will remain well below seasonal averages, with dangerous wind chills making it feel even colder. This prolonged cold wave is expected to continue for the rest of the week, with major disruptions to daily life likely to persist.

“Should the cold wave evolve to its full potential, maximum temperature departures could plunge 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average from the northern Plains and Midwest to the interior Southeast,” AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Duffus was quoted as telling USA Today.

Experts are warning people to take extra precautions, especially in areas facing power outages and subzero temperatures. It’s important to stay updated on weather alerts, avoid unnecessary travel, and take steps to protect vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those without shelter.

