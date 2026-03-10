The government has increased the mandatory waiting period for booking domestic LPG cylinder refills from 21 to 25 days. This measure aims to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution amid global supply concerns.

The government has revised the rules for booking domestic LPG cylinder refills, increasing the mandatory waiting period from 21 days to 25 days. The decision, taken by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, comes amid concerns about fuel supply disruptions and aims to prevent hoarding while ensuring that cooking gas reaches households more evenly across the country.

LPG Refill Booking Gap Increased To 25 Days

Under the new rule, consumers will now have to wait at least 25 days between two LPG refill bookings. Previously, customers were allowed to place a refill order after a gap of 21 days.

Officials said the change has been introduced to discourage stockpiling of cylinders and to curb possible black marketing. By extending the refill gap, the government hopes to ensure that available LPG supplies are distributed more fairly among households, particularly during periods of supply uncertainty.

Move Linked To Global Supply Concerns

Government sources indicated that the decision also comes against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions affecting global fuel supplies. To prevent any potential shortages for domestic consumers, authorities are taking precautionary steps to manage distribution more carefully.

As part of these measures, oil refineries have been directed to increase LPG production. The additional supply will mainly be diverted towards domestic consumption to ensure that household cooking gas needs are met without disruption.

Priority For Essential Services

While domestic users remain the top priority, imported LPG supplies are being earmarked for essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. This step is intended to ensure that critical services continue without interruption.

For other commercial users, including restaurants, hotels and industrial establishments, the government has formed a committee comprising three Executive Directors from oil marketing companies (OMCs). The panel will review requests and decide on LPG allocations for these sectors based on availability and necessity.

Price Hike Adds To Consumer Concerns

The change in booking rules comes shortly after an increase in LPG prices. Just two days earlier, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by ₹60. Commercial LPG cylinders also became more expensive, with prices going up by Rs 114.5.

The price hike has added pressure on both households and businesses that depend heavily on cooking gas. The development has also sparked political reactions, with opposition parties criticising the government over rising fuel costs and their impact on everyday expenses.

Petrol And Diesel Prices Likely To Stay Stable

Despite the latest LPG policy changes, government officials have indicated that petrol and diesel prices are expected to remain stable for the time being. According to current projections, global crude oil prices are likely to hover around $100 per barrel.

Officials said retail fuel prices in India may remain unchanged unless international crude prices rise sharply, potentially crossing the $130 per barrel mark.

How Consumers Can Book LPG Cylinders

Consumers can continue to book their domestic LPG refills through multiple channels. These include mobile apps provided by LPG distributors, official websites, SMS or call-based booking systems linked to their registered mobile numbers, and direct booking through local LPG distributors.