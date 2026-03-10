Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has flagged a severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru in a letter to the Centre. He warned that a directive prioritising domestic supply is forcing restaurants and hotels to the brink of temporary closure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urgently requested Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, via a letter to intervene in the severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru. He claimed that disruption in supply following a central directive is forcing restaurants, hotels, and catering services to the brink of temporary closure.

Central Directive Triggers Unintended Crisis

Highlighting that a revised order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which he said prioritises domestic LPG, has caused an unintended supply crisis for commercial users. In a letter to the Union Minister for Petroleum, he said, "While the intention behind the order to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to households across the country is well understood and appreciated, its implementation appears to have led to an unintended shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru."

"Several hotels and restaurant associations in the city have reported that they are unable to procure commercial LPG cylinders, and many establishments are expressing concern that they may have to temporarily shut operations if supplies are not restored soon," the letter said, further highlighting that the city hosts large ecosystem of small restaurants, mess facilities, and catering units that serve lakhs of people every day.

He said that the "sudden disruption" in the state's traditional supply is affecting hotels, catering establishments, and other commercial users in Bengaluru.

Widespread Impact on City Life

The letter further said, "This issue also affects a large number of students and working professionals who live away from their homes and depend on hotels and mess facilities for regular meals. In addition, Choultries (wedding halls), hostels, and event venues that rely on commercial LPG for food preparation are also facing uncertainty, particularly with scheduled social and community events."

CM Urges Swift Intervention

The CM requested the union minister to intervene to ensure "adequate" commercial LPG supply is made available for hotels, restaurants, choultries, community halls and any other pure commercial establishments.

The letter further stated, "Appropriate directions to the Oil Marketing Companies to address the current supply constraints would help ease the situation. A timely resolution will help ensure that businesses continue to operate smoothly while also avoiding inconvenience to thousands of citizens who rely on these services on a daily basis." (ANI)