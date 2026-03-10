The Punjab State Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his alleged derogatory remarks against women. The commission took suo moto cognisance and has asked Khaira to appear for a statement on March 12.

The Punjab State Commission for Women on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his allegedly derogatory remarks against women.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, the state women's commission has asked Khaira to appear for a statement on March 12.

Commission Takes Suo Moto Cognisance

In a social media post, Khaira allegedly made a derogatory comment against women while criticising the Punjab government's 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme.' In a notice to the Congress leader, the Commission wrote, "The Punjab State Commission for Women may, in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the 'Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001', take suo moto cognisance of any matter relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women. The Commission takes such matters very seriously and is committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and status of women in Punjab are protected."

"The Commission has been informed through a video going viral on social media regarding the subject matter that Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has made very derogatory remarks against party President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and women.... Action should be taken in this case immediately by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police as per the law, and instructions should be given that a statement report regarding the action taken. Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring should be presented at the Commission office on March 12, 2026, at 11.30 AM," the notice read.

Political Row Erupts

The Congress leader's social media post sparked a political row, and Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked Congress to expel Khaira from the party. State Minister and AAP leader, Cheema, said, "The Congress should immediately expel him and cancel his Assembly membership. He has insulted the women. An apology would not work; he must be expelled."

Congress MLA Pargat Singh defended him, saying, "He is a Member of this House. The Speaker should clarify this with him. He also has the right to be listened to as an individual."

Scheme at the Center of Controversy

This came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme,' under which women in the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes will get Rs 1,500. (ANI)