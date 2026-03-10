It all started on Facebook. A friendship turned into a live-in relationship, then a rape case, and finally marriage. But this love story took a dark turn in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. A wife attacked her sleeping husband with a blade in a hotel room, leaving everyone shocked. The injured husband is in the hospital, while the wife is on the run. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and started their investigation.

The incident took place at Komal Palace Hotel in Anand Nagar, under the Piplani police station area. Around 7 AM on Sunday, 30-year-old Lalit Rajput's wife, Denandani Tomar, suddenly attacked him with a blade. Lalit was sleeping at the time. When he woke up, he found his wife sitting on him, slashing his hand and stomach. Panicked by the sudden assault, he ran and locked himself in the bathroom to save his life.