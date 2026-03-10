- Home
- India
- Bhopal Shocker: Nurse Attacks Sleeping Husband With Blade Inside Hotel Room, Police Start Investigation
Bhopal Shocker: Nurse Attacks Sleeping Husband With Blade Inside Hotel Room, Police Start Investigation
A nurse allegedly attacked her sleeping husband with a blade inside a hotel room in Bhopal’s Piplani area after an argument. The injured man is hospitalised, while police have launched a search for the absconding woman.
Bhopal hotel wife attacks sleeping husband
It all started on Facebook. A friendship turned into a live-in relationship, then a rape case, and finally marriage. But this love story took a dark turn in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. A wife attacked her sleeping husband with a blade in a hotel room, leaving everyone shocked. The injured husband is in the hospital, while the wife is on the run. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and started their investigation.
The incident took place at Komal Palace Hotel in Anand Nagar, under the Piplani police station area. Around 7 AM on Sunday, 30-year-old Lalit Rajput's wife, Denandani Tomar, suddenly attacked him with a blade. Lalit was sleeping at the time. When he woke up, he found his wife sitting on him, slashing his hand and stomach. Panicked by the sudden assault, he ran and locked himself in the bathroom to save his life.
She chased him to the bathroom, attacked again
Lalit said that as soon as he hid in the bathroom, his wife followed him there. She then hit him on the head with a glass tumbler, but luckily, the injuries weren't serious. He somehow managed to get out with the help of hotel staff and was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently being treated. Police found that Lalit, a resident of Bhopal's Gopal Nagar, works for an IT company in Pune. Denandani is from Khandwa and works as a nurse at the Shajapur district hospital. They first met on Facebook.
Also read: Bengaluru Tragedy: Woman Ends Life After Husband Scolds Her for Serving 3-Day-Old Sambar
Marriage after a rape case couldn't save the relationship
Reports say that when Lalit refused to marry her, Denandani filed a rape case against him. Later, both families reached a compromise, and the couple got married at an Arya Samaj temple in May 2025. However, their relationship did not become normal even after marriage. They continued to live in different cities—Lalit in Bhopal and Denandani in Shajapur for her job. They often fought about living together, with each blaming the other for the distance.
A meeting to sort things out ended in a bloody fight
According to the police, Denandani came to Bhopal on Saturday to meet Lalit. He had booked a room for her at the Komal Palace Hotel in Anand Nagar. That night, they started arguing over something. This argument turned into a violent fight on Sunday morning, leading to the blade attack. Lalit has filed a police complaint. The Piplani police have booked his wife under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. They are checking the hotel's CCTV footage and trying to track the absconding woman's location.
Also read: Manipur woman assaulted in Delhi; 4 juveniles held, victim urges justice
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.