    Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta

    According to Bharat Biotech, a booster dose of Covaxin produced strong neutralising antibody responses against both the Omicron and Delta forms of SARS-CoV-2.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    According to Bharat Biotech, a booster dosage of Covaxin has been found to neutralise both the Omicron and Delta forms of COVID-19. The company said a booster dose of Covaxin produced strong neutralising antibody responses against both the Omicron and Delta forms of SARS-CoV-2. According to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series, cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline. 

    As per the findings of the tests, 100% of the serum samples showed neutralisation of the Delta variation and more than 90% of the serum samples showed neutralisation of the Omicron variant, according to Bharat Biotech.

    According to Bharat Biotech, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants rose 19 to 265 times following a third vaccination, which developed the indigenous COVAXIN coronavirus vaccine in conjunction with ICMR. Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be required to establish long-term protection and avoid recurrent infections, according to the study.

    According to Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, the aim of creating a worldwide vaccination against COVID-19 has been met. "These study findings lay a solid foundation for our objective of providing COVAXIN as a booster dosage. Our objective of producing a worldwide vaccination against COVID-19 was met. COVAXIN is currently approved for adults, children and is a two-dose main and booster regimen. This allows COVAXIN to be used as a universal vaccination," Dr Ella said. Bharat Biotech believes that a third dosage may be necessary to maintain the maximum levels of protection, according to Dr Ella.

    Notably, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency usage in children above 12.

