Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta

According to Bharat Biotech, a booster dose of Covaxin produced strong neutralising antibody responses against both the Omicron and Delta forms of SARS-CoV-2.

According to Bharat Biotech, a booster dosage of Covaxin has been found to neutralise both the Omicron and Delta forms of COVID-19. The company said a booster dose of Covaxin produced strong neutralising antibody responses against both the Omicron and Delta forms of SARS-CoV-2. According to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series, cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline.

As per the findings of the tests, 100% of the serum samples showed neutralisation of the Delta variation and more than 90% of the serum samples showed neutralisation of the Omicron variant, according to Bharat Biotech.

According to Bharat Biotech, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants rose 19 to 265 times following a third vaccination, which developed the indigenous COVAXIN coronavirus vaccine in conjunction with ICMR. Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be required to establish long-term protection and avoid recurrent infections, according to the study.

According to Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, the aim of creating a worldwide vaccination against COVID-19 has been met. "These study findings lay a solid foundation for our objective of providing COVAXIN as a booster dosage. Our objective of producing a worldwide vaccination against COVID-19 was met. COVAXIN is currently approved for adults, children and is a two-dose main and booster regimen. This allows COVAXIN to be used as a universal vaccination," Dr Ella said. Bharat Biotech believes that a third dosage may be necessary to maintain the maximum levels of protection, according to Dr Ella.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin booster shot trial offers long-term safety with no adverse events

Notably, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency usage in children above 12.