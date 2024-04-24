Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Does Rahul Gandhi think he is a Maoist leader?': Former PM Deve Gowda attacks Congress

    While the Congress has clarified that its manifesto focuses on social economic caste census rather than wealth redistribution, Deve Gowda continued his assault on the Congress, likening its alleged plan to tactics of Maoist leaders and revolutionary movements.

    Does Rahul Gandhi think he is a Maoist leader?': Former PM Deve Gowda attacks Congress AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

    Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday (April 24) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, criticising its election manifesto and accusing it of aiming to "turn the country upside down." The Janata Dal (Secular) chief expressed incredulity at the promises made by the Congress, suggesting that a party confident of not coming to power would make such extravagant pledges. "They want power at any cost," he alleged.

    Deve Gowda's remarks come amid BJP's claims that the Congress intends to seize and redistribute people's wealth if elected.

    'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

    While the Congress has clarified that its manifesto focuses on social economic caste census rather than wealth redistribution, Deve Gowda continued his assault on the Congress, likening its alleged plan to tactics of Maoist leaders and revolutionary movements.

    "Rahul Gandhi wants to do a wealth survey and redistribute wealth. Does he think he is a Maoist leader? Is he dreaming of a revolution?" he questioned.

    Accusing Rahul Gandhi of insulting past prime ministers who implemented market reforms, Deve Gowda criticized Gandhi's pledge to fill 30 lakh vacant central government jobs, questioning its feasibility.

    LS polls 2024: Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal (WATCH)

    "There are only 40 lakh sanctioned jobs. How can he overnight add 30 lakh more jobs?" Gowda queried. He also raised doubts about senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's endorsement of Rahul Gandhi's economic ideas.

    Deve Gowda's JD(S) is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with the BJP.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 8:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi AJR

    'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent': Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for another high-scoring encounter against struggling RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for another high-scoring encounter against struggling RCB

    India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi AJR

    'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

    Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body RKK

    Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body

    cricket Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog osf

    Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon