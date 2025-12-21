Haseen Mastan Mirza, the daughter of late underworld don Haji Mastan, has appealed to PM Modi and Amit Shah for justice. She alleges forced child marriage, rape, attempted murder and property theft by a relative in 1996. She praised triple talaq law.

Haseen Mastan Mirza, who says she is the daughter of late Mumbai underworld figure Haji Mastan, has come forward with serious allegations of abuse, rape and property theft. She has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saying she has waited years for justice and protection.

Who is Haseen Mastan Mirza

Haseen Mastan Mirza claims to be the daughter of Haji Mastan, a well-known underworld don who later became a businessman. She says her life changed after her father's death in 1994, when she was still a child and left vulnerable within her family.

She has stressed that her case is personal and not linked to her father's past. She has repeatedly asked people not to drag his name into her struggle for justice.

Alleged forced marriage as a minor

Haseen alleges that in 1996, when she was a minor, she was forcefully married to her maternal uncle's son. She says both she and her mother were placed under heavy pressure to accept the marriage.

She claims she was kept away from her family and did not even know about her father's death until two years later.

Claims of rape, abuse and property theft

Haseen has accused the man she was married to of raping her, attempting to murder her, and stealing her identity to take control of her property. She has also alleged that the man had been married eight times before.

She says the abuse left her deeply traumatised and that she attempted suicide three times.

Speaking about her ordeal, Haseen said she received no support, either as a child or later as an adult. She recalled being questioned by police about her past instead of being helped.

She said she was thrown out of the house and left alone at a time when she needed care and protection the most.

Appeal to PM Modi and Amit Shah

Haseen has directly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for strict laws and immediate justice in cases involving rape, child marriage and property fraud.

She said stronger laws would create fear among criminals and help protect vulnerable women and children.

Praise for law on triple talaq

Haseen praised the triple talaq law, calling it a positive step taken by PM Modi. She said the law helped women and stopped misuse of religious practices.

However, she urged the government to bring more strict laws to ensure faster justice in serious crimes like hers.

Viral video and renewed attention

Her appeal gained wider attention after she posted a video on Instagram, once again describing her long struggle and pleading for justice. The video has sparked public discussion and concern.

She is now seeking support and protection, saying people have tried to harm her in the past.

About Haji Mastan

Haji Mastan Mirza was born in Tamil Nadu and became a powerful figure in Mumbai’s underworld. His work was linked to real estate and maritime smuggling. He was known to have connections with other underworld figures and Bollywood personalities. He died of cardiac arrest on June 25, 1994.

Haseen has said she follows her father’s ethics and believes he did good work later in life.

Haseen Mastan Mirza says her fight is not about fame or family history, but about justice delayed for too long. Her story has raised fresh questions about child marriage, abuse within families, and the need for faster legal action to protect victims.

