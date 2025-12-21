The Ministry of Home Affairs has significantly increased the reservation for former Agniveers in BSF constable recruitment to 50% from 10%. The first batch will get a 5-year age relaxation, while others will get a 3-year concession.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has substantially raised the reservation for former Agniveers in the recruitment of constables in the Border Security Force, increasing it from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, as per a notification published in the Gazette. In addition, candidates from the first batch of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for an upper age relaxation of up to five years, while those from subsequent batches will receive a three-year age concession.

Amendment to BSF Recruitment Rules

"By direct recruitment (including fifty per cent vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent from ex-Servicemen and upto three per cent for absorption of annual vacancy amongst Combatised Constable (Tradesmen)," the Ministry made the announcement through a notification issued on December 18, making fresh rules further to amend the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (2) of section 141 of the Border Security Force Act,1968 (47 of 1968), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, namely:- 1. (1) These rules may be called the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment (Amendment) Rules. 2025. (2) They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," the notification mentions.

New Recruitment Process and Vacancy Distribution

As per the new rules, "fifty per cent vacancies in the BSF shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent from ex-servicemen and upto three per cent for absorption of annual vacancy amongst combatised constables (tradesmen) by direct recruitment."

"In the first phase, the recruitment shall be conducted by the Nodal Force for fifty per cent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers. In the second phase, recruitment shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for candidates other than ex-Agniveers for the remaining forty-seven per cent (including ten per cent ex-Servicemen) for the vacancies alongwith the unfilled vacancies of ex-Agniveers in a specific category in the first stage. The vacancies for female candidates shall be calculated on a year-to-year basis by the Director General Border Security Force on a functional requirement basis," reads the notification.

Age Relaxation and Physical Test Exemptions

As per the notification, the crucial date for the determination of the age limit shall be as advertised by the Staff Selection Commission or the concerned nodal force. "The upper age- limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex- Agniveers. The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto three years for the candidates of ex-Agniveers."

It further stated that the physical and medical standards for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) shall be applicable as per the scheme prescribed by the Central government from time to time. It also added that "ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test." (ANI)