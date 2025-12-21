Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted his government's 'unprecedented work' over the past two years, with a major focus on creating youth employment. He criticised the previous government and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to the state's youth.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in an address in Jaipur on Sunday that his government has done unprecedented work in the state over the last two years, with a strong focus on creating jobs for youth. Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off the "Run for Viksit Rajasthan" programme in Jaipur and also took part in the event to show support for the participants.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After the run, CM Sharma addressed the gathering, congratulated the people of Rajasthan and criticised the previous government, alleging that it had failed young people. "I congratulate the people of the state, and unprecedented work has been done in Rajasthan over the past two years. In the previous government, the dreams of youth were crushed, creating a sense of aimlessness," he said.

Commitment to Youth Employment

The Rajasthan CM added that when the present government came to power, it made clear promises to the youth and has been working to fulfil them. "When we formed the government, we promised to fulfil the dreams of the youth, and today you can see that our government is continuously working in that direction," he said.

He added that development is taking place across various sectors in the state but stressed that youth-related initiatives remain a priority. "Development is taking place across all sectors, but we have worked especially hard for the youth," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sharma further said that his government is committed to providing employment opportunities and securing the future of young people in Rajasthan. "We are committed to ensuring that employment is provided to the youth and their future is secured," he added.

Support for Farmers

The Chief Minister also said that Rajasthan has significant potential across different sectors and urged people to assess the work done by the government in recent years. He added that efforts are also underway to address the needs of farmers. "We are working to support the farmers. From Kishan Samaan Nidhi to whatever assistance they require, our government is supporting them on every front," CM Sharma said.

(ANI)