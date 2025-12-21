A severe cold wave and dense fog sweep across Uttar Pradesh, with devotees in Varanasi taking a holy dip in the Ganga. The fog has disrupted transport, causing flight cancellations in Ayodhya, and reduced visibility, obscuring the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Devotees in Varanasi braved the biting cold on Sunday morning to take a holy dip in the Ganga River, as the city continues to experience low temperatures amid a persistent cold wave. Devotees were seen immersing themselves in the Ganga and offering prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat despite the early morning chill.

Cold Wave and Fog Impact Multiple Cities

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Varanasi recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, with cold conditions expected to persist throughout the day. Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, residents faced similarly cold conditions as mercury levels dipped and dense fog settled over the city. The IMD issued a forecast for "dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions," with a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. Locals were seen huddling around smouldering fires to keep warm in the chilly morning hours.

Flights Cancelled in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, two scheduled commercial flights were cancelled at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on Sunday, according to officials at Ayodhya Airport Authority of India (AAI). The cancelled services include Air India Express flight IX1284/IX1274, operating on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi sector, and SpiceJet flight SG615/SG614, scheduled on the Mumbai-Ayodhya-Ahmedabad route. The cancellations come amid persistent dense fog in the region, which has significantly reduced visibility and triggered low-visibility operational procedures at the airport. Similar advisories have been issued in the past few days as fog continues to affect northern India.

Taj Mahal Disappears in Fog

Earlier today, the Taj Mahal appeared to vanish behind a thick veil of fog on Sunday morning as dense mist enveloped Agra, sharply reducing visibility across the city. Visuals from the Taj View Point ADA showed the iconic monument barely visible.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Ayodhya, where a dense layer of fog covered the city during the early morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Moradabad also woke up to foggy conditions as a cold wave swept through the region. The IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Moradabad stood at 10 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach around 19 degrees Celsius.