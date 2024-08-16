Doctors nationwide strike on August 17: What's Open, what's closed as IMA protests brutal crime

The strike follows the horrifying events of August 9, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has reached a boiling point, leading the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to announce a nationwide shutdown of hospital services. The strike, set to begin on Saturday morning, August 17, is expected to be the largest in over a decade, significantly disrupting healthcare across the country.

The strike follows the horrifying events of August 9, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident has triggered widespread anger and calls for action within the medical community, prompting this unprecedented move.

The IMA, the country’s largest organization of medical professionals, announced the nationwide strike, which will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday and continue until 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18. During this 24-hour period, most hospital departments will be closed, including routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries.

However, essential services will remain operational. Emergency care and critical treatments will continue as usual, ensuring that urgent medical needs are addressed. Casualty services will also be available to handle any emergencies that arise during the strike.

The strike is expected to affect all areas where modern medicine doctors work, including both public and private hospitals. The medical community's decision to take such a strong stand reflects the deep outrage and demand for justice following the tragic death of their colleague.

The IMA has urged the government to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety of medical professionals and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

