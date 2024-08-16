Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal & Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

    The IMD has indicated that the cyclonic circulation linked to this low-pressure system could bring about significant weather changes in the region, potentially leading to increased rainfall and localised flooding.

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in the eastern states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand over the next 2–3 days due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure system, which is expected to intensify further, is likely to move in a west-northwest direction, passing through Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during this period.

    The IMD has indicated that the cyclonic circulation linked to this low-pressure system could bring about significant weather changes in the region, potentially leading to increased rainfall and localised flooding. In addition, squally weather conditions, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, are expected over the northwestern Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday.

    Odisha is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall in several districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

    Coastal regions of Odisha and districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Angul, and Dhenkanal are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning. The IMD has also predicted continued heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bargarh over the next 24 hours.

    Authorities in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha have advised residents to take necessary precautions in light of the developing weather conditions. Fishermen have been specifically cautioned against venturing into the northwestern Bay of Bengal during this time.

