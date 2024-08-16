Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Show proof crime scene wasn't disturbed': Calcutta HC directs Bengal over RG Kar Hospital vandalism

    Expressing strong disapproval, the court criticized the West Bengal government, calling the incident an "absolute failure of state machinery" and warning that the hospital could be shut down if the state police were unable to protect it adequately.

    Show proof crime scene wasn't disturbed': Calcutta HC directs Bengal over RG Kar Hospital vandalism AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    The Calcutta High Court has demanded a photographic evidence confirming the integrity of the crime scene at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, where a body of a doctor was found. The doctor's parents have claimed that the seminar room, where the crime took place, was destroyed by vandals during violent protests on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

    Expressing strong disapproval, the court criticized the West Bengal government, calling the incident an "absolute failure of state machinery" and warning that the hospital could be shut down if the state police were unable to protect it adequately.

    Canada: Khalistani supporters disrupt Tiranga rally in Surrey, face pushback from Indian nationals (WATCH)

    In addition to the demand for photographic proof, the High Court instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit an interim report on the "pre-planned" vandalism. The court had previously ordered the CBI to investigate the doctor's murder, emphasizing the urgency due to the parents' claims of negligence by the hospital administration and law enforcement.

    The horrific murder, potentially coupled with sexual assault, on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College has sparked widespread protests and political disputes across the country. The tensions escalated during Thursday's 'Reclaim The Night' protests, where clashes with the police led to vandalism at the hospital.

    In court, state officials attempted to explain the situation, stating that a mob of around 7,000 people had unexpectedly gathered, breaking through barricades and causing significant damage, including the ransacking of the emergency room. The state claimed that while the rest of the hospital was impacted, the crime scene remained secure.

    Explained: What ISRO's mini rocket SSLV launch means for India's future in space

    However, the High Court was unsatisfied with these explanations. Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam questioned why permission was granted for public protests on such a sensitive issue and criticized the police for failing to prevent the gathering, especially since Section 144 was in effect, prohibiting large public assemblies.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Minister HK Patil says guarantee schemes should not be given to IT and GST payers in Karnataka vkp

    ‘Guarantee schemes should not be given to IT, GST payers’: Minister HK Patil

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel? anr

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel?

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal AJR

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal & Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

    Is it still her fault Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Instagram post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral snt

    'Is it still HER fault?': Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Insta post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral

    Canada Khalistani supporters disrupt Tiranga rally in Surrey, face pushback from Indian nationals (WATCH) AJR

    Canada: Khalistani supporters disrupt Tiranga rally in Surrey, face pushback from Indian nationals (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal State Lottery August 16: Dear Mountain winning number OUT ATG

    West Bengal State Lottery August 16: Dear Mountain winning number OUT

    Minister HK Patil says guarantee schemes should not be given to IT and GST payers in Karnataka vkp

    ‘Guarantee schemes should not be given to IT, GST payers’: Minister HK Patil

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel? anr

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel?

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal AJR

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal & Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

    cricket Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr

    Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon