'Do not come to Ayodhya on January 22; go to a temple nearest to you...' Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai

Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai advised devotees to visit the nearest temple on the inauguration day, emphasizing the ongoing construction work with an estimated completion time of two more years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, drawing lakhs of devotees.

As the eagerly anticipated grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, Ram Mandir Trust Secretary, Champat Rai, has issued an appeal to devotees, urging them not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 for the inauguration. Rai, in an interview with NDTV, recommended devotees attend the nearest temple instead, citing the ongoing construction work with an estimated completion timeline of two more years.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 22 at around 12 noon, is expected to witness the installation of the Ram Lalla idol on the temple premises, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to attend, drawing a significant number of Ram devotees to Ayodhya for the auspicious occasion.

Champat Rai emphasized that while both the idol for the Ram temple and the sanctum sanctorum are ready, considerable work remains, and the construction could continue for an additional two years.

"Don't come to Ayodhya on January 22. Assemble at the temple nearest to you, irrespective of whether it's small or big. Go to the temple which is feasible for you, even if it belongs to a different god or goddess," said Rai to NDTV.

Special measures have been undertaken by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir committee in preparation for this special day. Approximately two to two and a half lakh devotees are expected to have the darshan of Lord Rama. Prasad distribution within the temple and arrangements for distribution at the park have been made. Devotees will also have access to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre.

Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Mandir Trust, highlighted that the present priests will conduct the service and worship of Ramlala in the grand temple, emphasizing that devotees will easily see the large form of God. A 51-inch statue will be installed in the Garbha Graha of the grand temple, and the throne for the Lord is nearly ready. After the darshan of Lord Rama, devotees will have the opportunity to receive prasad.

Special arrangements are in place to provide prasad to all Ram devotees on the inauguration day. Devotees will be organized into four rows for darshan, with one and a half to two and a half lakh people expected to witness Lord Rama in a day. Devotees will enter the Ram Mandir premises from the east, where the lion gate is situated, offering a view of the beautiful idol of the Lord. After darshan, devotees will exit from the left side, proceeding towards Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre.

