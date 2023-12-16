Ram Mandir inauguration: When can devotees have darshan of Lord Ram? What can they carry?

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is on 22 January. Asianet News Network's team, which visited Ayodhya, learnt more about the arrangements made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the devotees.

The construction of the entry point at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Marg is progressing rapidly, with heavy machinery moving debris to make way for the entrance. The shed designated for Ram devotees is nearing completion. Devotees patiently queue at the checkpoint, eagerly awaiting their turn to have the darshan of Lord Ram. To facilitate the devotees, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra provides a free locker service at the entry point and a visitor facility centre, where passes for attending the Aarti are distributed.

Guidelines for Devotees

Devotees are encouraged to utilize the free lockers provided by the Trust to store their belongings during the visit. Mobile phones, watches, electronic items, remote keys, and earphones are not permitted inside the temple premises during the darshan of Lord Ram. Regular checking occurs at various points on the roads leading to the temple, and adherence to these guidelines is essential to avoid disruptions.

Aarti Counter, Donation Counter, and Healthcare Facility

The facility centre disseminates information about passes for the three daily Aarti sessions of Lord Ram. It also features a donation counter and a homoeopathic treatment centre, where a doctor can be consulted between 2 pm and 7 pm. The temple is open for visitation from 7 am to 11:30 am in the morning and from 2 pm to 7 pm in the evening. Additional amenities include free wheelchair facilities for the disabled and benches for seating.

Preparations for Consecration Ceremony

As preparations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22 are underway, the district administration has outlined specific details for devotees. The consecration program will conclude at 2 pm on January 22, after which the temple doors will be closed. No darshan of Lord Ram will be possible on that day. Due to the Pran Pratistha ceremony, both common and special visitors won't have darshan for three days from January 20. Invited guests will have an exclusive darshan on January 22. The temple will reopen for the general public on January 25, requiring visitors to present identity documents.

Call for Celebration

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, urges people to celebrate the sacred occasion of the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22. He recommends organizing festivals in villages, localities, or around temples, gathering Ram devotees for bhajan kirtan, and sharing the ceremony through TV or LED displays. Rai encourages the blowing of conch shells, performing aarti, distributing prasad, and engaging in bhajan-kirtan-worship in homes. This historic moment, after 500 years, calls for collective celebration and devotion.