Nisa Unnirajan, a 40-year-old mother from Kerala, defied all odds—age, hearing impairment, and past failures, to clear the UPSC exam on her seventh attempt, inspiring countless aspirants with her determination and perseverance.

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India, with lakhs of aspirants vying for a limited number of prestigious posts like the IAS. Every year, countless candidates dream of serving the nation, but only a few succeed. Among these rare achievers is Nisa Unnirajan from Kerala, whose story of perseverance, courage, and determination has inspired many. At the age of 40, after her seventh attempt, Nisa cleared the UPSC exam despite facing age-related challenges and a hearing impairment, realizing her lifelong dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Journey Marked by Struggle and Resilience

Nisa’s journey was far from easy. Balancing family responsibilities and preparing for one of India’s toughest exams was no small feat. She is a mother of two daughters, Nandana (11) and Thanvi (7), and started her UPSC preparation at the age of 35. Despite six unsuccessful attempts, Nisa never lost hope. Each failure became a stepping stone, allowing her to refine her strategy and come back stronger. Her persistence paid off when she secured an All India Rank of 1000 in the 2024 UPSC exam.

Family Support: The Backbone of Success

A strong support system played a crucial role in Nisa’s success. Her husband, Arun, an engineer, stood firmly by her side, while her daughters adapted to their mother’s rigorous study schedule. Nisa’s retired police officer parents also encouraged her at every step, ensuring that her dream remained alive despite challenges.

Overcoming Physical Challenges

Nisa has a hearing impairment, yet she never allowed it to define her limits. Drawing inspiration from Kottayam’s Sub-Collector Ranjith, who is also hearing-impaired, she believed that no dream is impossible with determination. Motivational books, success stories, and autobiographies became her constant companions, helping her maintain a positive and resilient mindset throughout her journey.

Recognition and Praise

Nisa’s achievement did not go unnoticed. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded her accomplishment on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “A 40-year-old disabled mother has created history by becoming an IAS while taking care of two children. Many congratulations to Nisa Unnirajan.” Her success is a testament to the idea that age and disability are never barriers to determination.

UPSC Rules for Disabled Candidates

For PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates, the UPSC allows a maximum age limit of 42 years. General, OBC, and EWS PwBD candidates can attempt the exam up to nine times, while SC and ST PwBD candidates have unlimited attempts until the age of 42. Nisa’s story exemplifies how these opportunities can transform lives.