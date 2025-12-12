Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed Rahul Gandhi's call for a parliamentary discussion on air pollution, urging a solution-oriented approach over politics and a concrete national action plan.

Opposition Leaders Rally for Pollution Discussion

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday welcomed Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's demand for a discussion on air pollution and asserted that instead of "doing politics on the issue", we need to find a solution, as both the ruling side and the opposition are suffering from this. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP stressed that Delhi residents "feel as if they are breathing poisonous air every day" and criticised the lack of debate on the issue despite the BJP being in power, noting that it was once a key point of attack against the Aam Aadmi Party. Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "I welcome this. It feels like we are breathing poisonous air every day. This used to be a topic of discussion for the BJP when the Aam Aadmi Party was in power, but even after forming the government, there is no discussion on this. There should be a comprehensive discussion on this. Both the ruling side and the opposition are suffering from this. Instead of doing politics on this, we need to find a solution."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supported Rahul Gandhi's call for an extensive discussion in Parliament on the worsening air pollution crisis, asserting that the issue is urgent and the "government should make a good action plan" and take it forward. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that air pollution has been escalating every year and requires a coordinated national response."I completely agree, and I think everyone agrees. The government also said we should all discuss it and develop an action plan. It is increasing every year. We discuss all other topics, so this should also be discussed and something concrete should come out of it. If the government makes a good action plan and takes it forward, it will be great," she said.

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Health Crisis in Lok Sabha

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, urging all political parties to set aside differences to address dangerous pollution levels in Delhi and other major cities. Rahul Gandhi highlighted the growing air pollution crisis in India's major cities, urging the government to initiate a detailed discussion in the parliament and develop a systematic plan to address it. The congress leader asserted that the millions of children's futures are being destroyed as they are getting lung diseases.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung diseases. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe. This is an interesting issue because I'm certain that there will be full agreement between the government and us on this issue. This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this house would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on." Emphasising the need for collaborative action, Gandhi added that it would be good if everyone would have a detailed discussion, and then the Prime Minister put in place a plan for each city.

Government Open to Debate

Replying to Gandhi's concerns, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju assured that the government is open to discussion. He said, "The government, from day one, had made our position very clear that on all important matters, the government is ready to discuss and also to find a solution, taking along the suggestions from all the members, including the principal opposition party led by Rahul Gandhi ji. Under the various laws and rules, we will see how we will take up this discussion."

Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality

The debate comes amid growing public concern about deteriorating air quality across multiple cities, particularly in Delhi-NCR, as Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have risen above 300, placing the region in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)