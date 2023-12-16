Ram Mandir Inauguration: Are you among those invited? Keep these rules in mind or risk being denied entry

Asianet News Network's team visited Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram and reviewed the preparations being made to welcome the guests. If you are among those who received an invitation letter, then here is what you need to keep in mind

In anticipation of the highly awaited consecration program for Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, preparations are underway with meticulous attention to detail. Invitations have been extended to 4000 saints and 2500-3000 distinguished individuals from India and abroad, making it a grand affair expected to be graced by prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Invitation Letter Protocol

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has included crucial points in the invitation letters, emphasizing a specific protocol for entry into the consecration program. It is emphasized that all attendees, regardless of their status, should approach the event with the spirit of devotees to ensure a smooth and harmonious experience for everyone.

Security Measures and Guidelines

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai underlines the importance of adhering to the protocol to avoid inconveniencing attendees. The invitation, although inclusive, establishes stringent entry conditions to maintain a sacred and focused environment. Notably, the invitation urges guests not to bring items such as mobile phones and cameras into the temple premises during darshan.

Key Points in the Invitation Letter

Material Restrictions: Visitors are explicitly advised against bringing materials like mobile phones, cameras, etc., inside the temple premises.

Devotee Approach: Attendees are encouraged to adopt a devotee approach and absorb the spiritual message during their visit.

Logistical Information: The invitation includes logistical details such as the recommended arrival time in Ayodhya, emphasizing the need for early arrivals to facilitate smooth entry and arrangements.

Special Considerations for Dignitaries

The trust extends specific requests to dignitaries, urging them not to bring ceremonial items like Chhatra Chamar and Thakur ji. Additionally, the invitation suggests planning arrival in Ayodhya by the afternoon of January 20 to ensure adequate time for necessary arrangements, including entering Ramnagari.

Entry Guidelines and Restrictions

Identification: Attendees are required to carry their Aadhar card for identification purposes.

Venue Entry: Entrance to the venue is advised at 11 am, with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony anticipated to last over three hours.

Limitations: Certain limitations, such as the prohibition of children and restrictions on accompanying persons, are outlined in the invitation.

Post-Event Darshan: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs, invitees will have the opportunity for individual darshan of Ramlala.

Digital Registration Process

A mobile app link will be provided to invitees before the event, enabling them to download the app and complete a registration form for seamless entry.

As Ayodhya gears up for this historic occasion, the invitation letter protocol ensures a spiritually enriching and organized experience for all attendees.