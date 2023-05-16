Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi, decision on Karnataka CM post likely today

    State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, one of the two contenders for the post, will fly to Delhi today to present his case to the party's national leadership. Amid the ongoing tussle over the selection of the next Karnataka CM, DK Shivkumar wished his colleague Siddharamaiah "best wishes" on Monday.

    DK Shivakumar to meet core Congress leadership today in Delhi decision on Karnataka CM post likely today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    After the Congress won a resounding victory in the assembly elections, the race for the position of Karnataka's next chief minister is still in question. One of the two candidates for the position, state Congress chairman DK Shivakumar, will take a flight to Delhi today to make his case to the party's national leadership. Senior leader Siddaramaiah, who is also eyeing the chief minister berth, arrived in Delhi yesterday before the party announces a name.

    A group of observers informed the party's leadership, which consists of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi, on the opinions of the recently elected Karnataka MLAs. 

    Also Read | 'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    On Sunday, the team met with all of the victors and conducted a secret vote; according to reports, the results were given to the party president, who will make the ultimate choice.
    According to party insiders, the party may reveal the name of the next chief minister of Karnataka within the next 24 hours.

    Amid the ongoing tussle over the selection of the next Karnataka Chief Minister, state Congress President DK Shivakumar, who is one of the two contenders for the Karnataka Chief Minister's post, wished his colleague Siddharamaiah "best wishes" on Monday. 

    Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: SWOT analysis of Congress' two aspiring CMs in race for Karnataka's top post

    Shivakumar has strong organisational skills, is regarded as the Congress' go-to troubleshooter during difficult times, and has the support of the dominant Vokkaliga community, its powerful seers, and leaders. In contrast to Siddaramaiah, who has broad appeal, is well-liked by all sections of society, and has experience leading a government for a full five-year term from 2013 to 2018.

    In the 224-member Karnataka legislature, the party gained 135 seats, displacing the BJP from their sole stronghold in the south.  

    'No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
