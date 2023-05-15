'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah has already reached Delhi to meet the top Congress leadership as the party engaged in the process of picking the next Karnataka CM.

As the Karnataka Congress is mulling over its chief ministerial choice after getting a thumping majority in the Assembly elections, party state president DK Shivakumar on Monday (May 15), an aspirant for the top post said that it is under his leadership that Congress got 135 seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "It is my birthday today, I will meet my family. Afterwards, I will leave for Delhi. Under my leadership, we have 135 MLAs, all in one voice, said that the matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party's high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka and I did it."

"I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority... When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Cong coalition govt), I didn't lose my heart," DK Shivakumar said.

"Congress high command called me and Siddaramaiah to Delhi. Sonia Gandhi, Kharge had given me the post of president. 135 seats have come under my presidency. When all MLAs left our party and we lost our government, I did not lose hope. I do not want to disclose what has happened in the last 5 years," the Karnataka Congress chief further said.

As many as three central observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Karnataka, arrived in Delhi today morning to present their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the question of appointing the Chief Minister of the State.