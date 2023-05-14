'No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row
On Saturday, the Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday (May 14) said that there are no differences between him and Siddaramaiah. He also said that he has sacrificed for the party and stood with veteran leader.
Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah, but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times, I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah."
Karnataka CLP meeting: AICC appoints Sushil Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Singh as party observers
According to the Election Commission website, the Congress has secured as many as 135 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second with 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has won 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each.
Notably, the Karnataka Congress president defeated JDS candidate B Nagaraju in the Kanakapura constituency by 1,22,392 votes.
'Courtesy call, not CLP meet': Priyank Kharge on MLAs meeting at Congress chief's residence
Presently, the Congress is undergoing the pressure to choose a chief ministerial candidate with both state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah aspirants for the post.
The supporters of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar have put up posters in the state demanding they be declared as the state CM.
