Passengers have complained that private bus operators are charging two to three times the usual fares ahead of Diwali, with some tickets costing up to Rs 7,000. Pune RTO launched a special inspection drive on Nov 1, which will continue until Nov 20.

Passengers travelling home for Diwali have complained of steep increases in private bus ticket prices, with fares on some routes reportedly reaching Rs 6,000-7,000. Several travellers have accused private bus operators of charging two to three times their usual rates during the festive rush, leaving people with limited options for last-minute bookings. The sharp increase has also triggered criticism on social media, with passengers questioning Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and the state transport department over the alleged lack of control on private bus fares.

Amid the complaints, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a special inspection drive against private contract buses. The campaign began on November 1 and will continue until November 20, 2026, with officials warning operators against charging passengers more than the permitted rates.

Passengers flag Diwali bus fares of up to Rs 7,000

Several passengers have taken to X to share their experiences and question the steep rise in ticket prices ahead of Diwali.

One user claimed that the fare on a route had increased from Rs 700 to Rs 4,000. Another passenger pointed out that tickets on some routes were reportedly costing Rs 6,000-7,000, bringing them close to airfares.

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The user questioned whether any rules existed to regulate private bus ticket prices and asked what people who had left their bookings until the last minute were expected to do.

Another social media user criticised the state transport minister, asking whether he was unaware of the situation or choosing not to act.

The post also highlighted the difficulties faced by people working in cities such as Mumbai and Pune, who hope to travel to their hometowns and spend Diwali with their families.

Pune RTO launches inspection drive against private buses

Following the complaints, the Pune RTO began checking private contract buses on November 1. The special drive is aimed at preventing operators from charging excessive fares during the festive season.

RTO officials said private buses cannot charge more than 1.5 times the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fare for the corresponding category of bus.

Operators must also display fare charts inside their vehicles so that passengers can check the applicable rates. Officials have warned that action will be taken against bus operators found collecting more than the permitted amount.

The inspection campaign will remain in place until November 20, 2026.

Permits, passenger capacity and safety equipment also under check

The RTO's inspection teams will examine more than ticket prices during the drive.

Officials will check whether private buses have valid permits and are carrying passengers only up to their authorised capacity. They will also inspect whether vehicles are equipped with the mandatory safety equipment.

Passengers who face overcharging can lodge complaints with the RTO through its helpline, 1800-22-0110.

Officials have asked passengers to share details of the bus and photographs of their tickets while reporting excessive fares. These details can help the authorities identify operators and take action.

(With agency inputs)