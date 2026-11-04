Following High Court directives, the family of the late Daljit Singh has arrived in Chandigarh for a court-ordered re-autopsy and final rites regarding his suspicious death, cooperating fully with authorities despite previous controversies.

Family Compliance With High Court Directives

Following explicit directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the family of Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Punjab's Mansa district who died under suspicious circumstances, arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday for his fresh post-mortem examination and final rites. Speaking to reporters upon arriving in the city, Daljit’s father, Jarnail Singh, clarified that the family came strictly in compliance with judicial orders and is cooperating fully with the local administration without any pressure or coercion.

"The reason we are here is that we came following the High Court's orders, so we will also have the cremation here... We say that if it happens in the village, that is a good thing; it should be in the village. But since the court has directed Chandigarh, we had to come by following the orders," said Jarnail Singh, father of the deceased.

Legal Background and Petitions

The intervention came during the hearing of a petition filed by Daljit Singh's sister, Amarjit Kaur, who approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her brother's suspicious death and an independent re-autopsy at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Police protection for the grieving family. After considering the petition, the High Court directed that the fresh post-mortem be conducted at PGIMER Chandigarh and that the final rites take place at the Sector 25 cremation ground in Chandigarh.

Controversies and Previous Events

On October 27, Daljit Singh was found unconscious near his residence in Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa and subsequently died, with his family suspecting a drug overdose. Between October 28 and 29, family members, villagers and panchayat members attempted to take the body to an ongoing anti-drug protest in Mansa. Police intercepted them at Ramdittewala Chowk, allegedly using a lathi-charge to seize the mortal remains. On October 29, Paramjit Kaur, Daljit's wife, demanded justice and the immediate release of detained family members and villagers, alleging that an initial autopsy had been conducted without consent.

On November 4, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a fresh post-mortem at PGIMER and cremation at Sector 25 in Chandigarh, following which the family arrived in Chandigarh to comply with the order. The family maintains that Daljit succumbed to a suspected drug overdose, highlighting the prevailing drug menace in the region. The petitioner alleged that the initial post-mortem in Mansa was carried out without the knowledge or consent of the family. Protesting family members alleged that police intercepted their peaceful procession at Ramdittewala Chowk with a lathi-charge, forcibly taking possession of the body and detaining relatives and villagers.

Addressing the fresh autopsy ordered by the court, Jarnail Singh noted that while an autopsy was already performed earlier, they are abiding by the legal process, "Let them do whatever they want over there. We already had the post-mortem done there earlier. Now we are neither for nor against another post-mortem. They filed the petition, so the responsibility is on them now." He urged authorities to ensure the legal and medical procedures are concluded as quickly as possible without any further delays. (ANI)