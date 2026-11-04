Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss post-cyclone recovery and infrastructure resilience. A Central team is currently assessing the damage in Odisha to determine the level of assistance required.

Odisha CM Discusses Cyclone Relief with Amit Shah

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the post-cyclone situation in the state, relief and restoration efforts, and measures to strengthen disaster-resilient infrastructure. CM Majhi also expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued support to the state.

Earlier, an eight-member Central Inter-Ministerial Team visited Odisha from November 2 to 4 to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, the Union Home Ministry said. The team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ravi Shankar, will conduct field inspections in the affected areas after holding discussions with the state government, the Ministry said. The team will assess the extent of damage caused by the cyclone, and its report will guide the assessment of central assistance for the losses suffered by Odisha.

Special Assistance Package Announced

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced a special assistance package for families and farmers affected by Cyclone Arnab and subsequent heavy rainfall across several districts of the state. Majhi announced the package while chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Bhubaneswar to assess preparedness and precautionary measures for Cyclone Murasu. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was also present at the meeting.

Review Meeting Details

Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty and other senior officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that every affected family would receive 50 kilograms of rice and Rs 2,500 in cash as part of the special assistance package.

He said that agricultural input subsidies would be provided for crop losses of 33 per cent or more. Farmers cultivating unirrigated land will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare, while those with irrigated land will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare. For perennial crops, the assistance has been fixed at Rs 22,500 per hectare. He added that a minimum assistance of Rs 2,500 for perennial crops, Rs 2,000 for irrigated land and Rs 1,000 for unirrigated land would be provided to affected farmers. (ANI)

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