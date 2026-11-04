Bhakarwadi is associated with Maharashtra and Gujarat and is known for its rolled, spiral shape. A thin dough is spread with a flavourful filling, rolled tightly, sliced and fried. The filling often includes coconut, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and spices, creating sweet, savoury and tangy notes.

Unlike a plain cracker, bhakarwadi has several layers of flavour. Its spiral-shaped pieces also make the snack platter look more interesting.

Make your Diwali platter a little different

You do not need to prepare all five snacks at home. Pick a few of them that suit your family's taste, buy the others from a trusted local shop and serve them in small bowls. Keep spicy options beside milder ones, and offer chutney separately.

Diwali food is as much about sharing as it is about recipes. A regional snack someone has not tried before can become a conversation starter. Keep the favourites everyone expects, but leave a little room on the plate for something new.