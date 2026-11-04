5 Crispy Regional Treats You Should Add to Your Diwali Snack Platter This Season
Choose Diwali snack platters from India's regional kitchens - from Karnataka's bangle-shaped kodubale and Gujarat's spicy chorafali to South India's crisp thattai, Andhra's chegodilu and the spiral-shaped bhakarwadi popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Diwali 2026: 5 regional treats to celebrate the foodie you
Diwali entertaining often follows a familiar pattern: chivda, chakli, mathri and a box of sweets. These favourites have earned their place on the festive table, but India's regional kitchens offer plenty of other snacks worth trying.
For your Diwali get-together this year, add one or two less familiar savoury treats. They bring different textures, spices and ingredients to the table. Here are five regional snacks to discover.
Kodubale: Karnataka's crunchy rings
Kodubale gets its name from its bangle-like shape. This crisp snack from Karnataka is commonly made with rice flour, roasted gram flour, grated coconut and spices. Cumin and dried red chillies give it a savoury kick.
Its firm crunch makes kodubale a good choice for a snack platter. Serve it with tea or a little pickle on the side.
Chorafali: Gujarat's light, spicy bite
Chorafali is a popular Gujarati snack, particularly around Diwali. It is generally made with gram flour and urad dal flour. The dough is rolled thin, cut into strips and fried until the pieces puff up and turn crisp.
It is usually finished with chilli powder and black salt, giving it a sharp, tangy flavour. Chorafali is often eaten with green chutney. It adds a spicy note to a platter of rich sweets and milder snacks.
Thattai: A South Indian festive favourite
Thattai is a crisp, round savoury snack found in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. Rice flour forms its base, while roasted gram, sesame seeds, curry leaves and chilli add flavour. The dough is shaped into small discs and fried until crunchy.
Its thin, crisp bite makes it easy to serve in small portions. Thattai is a good choice when you want something savoury, with a gentle mix of spice and nuttiness.
Chegodilu: Andhra Pradesh's ring-shaped snack
Chegodilu, also called chegodi, is a traditional snack from Andhra Pradesh. Made mainly with rice flour, it is shaped into small rings and seasoned with cumin, sesame seeds and chilli. The rings are then fried until crisp.
Its crunchy texture and lightly spiced taste make it a good companion to tea.
Bhakarwadi: A crisp, layered treat
Bhakarwadi is associated with Maharashtra and Gujarat and is known for its rolled, spiral shape. A thin dough is spread with a flavourful filling, rolled tightly, sliced and fried. The filling often includes coconut, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and spices, creating sweet, savoury and tangy notes.
Unlike a plain cracker, bhakarwadi has several layers of flavour. Its spiral-shaped pieces also make the snack platter look more interesting.
Make your Diwali platter a little different
You do not need to prepare all five snacks at home. Pick a few of them that suit your family's taste, buy the others from a trusted local shop and serve them in small bowls. Keep spicy options beside milder ones, and offer chutney separately.
Diwali food is as much about sharing as it is about recipes. A regional snack someone has not tried before can become a conversation starter. Keep the favourites everyone expects, but leave a little room on the plate for something new.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.