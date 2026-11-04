The Union Cabinet approved a two-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers. While the government calls it a major structural reform for a younger, fitter military, the opposition criticizes the move, citing concerns over long-term job security.

Union Cabinet Approves 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers

The Union Cabinet's approval of a two-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme has triggered a political debate, with the BJP welcoming the decision as a major step towards strengthening the armed forces, while Opposition parties have questioned its timing and raised concerns over the long-term employment prospects of recruits.

The revised arrangement allows 25 per cent of Agniveers to be enrolled into the regular Armed Forces on merit after their initial four-year tenure. The remaining 75 per cent will be offered an additional two-year engagement period on a voluntary basis. At the end of six years, those willing to continue will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to prescribed selection criteria. The second engagement period will carry higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits.

Government Officials and Political Leaders Respond

Announcing the decision, Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani said the first batch of Agniveers was nearing the completion of its four-year tenure and that the Defence Forces had received positive feedback on their performance. “The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces,” he said, adding that the scheme would continue in its existing form and that the additional engagement period followed continuous performance reviews and recommendations from the three services.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the decision as part of long-term structural reforms aimed at building a younger, fitter and technologically equipped military. “This decision is a continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India's military for the changing character of warfare,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the Cabinet's approval, saying it would make the Indian Army more youthful and better prepared for the changing nature of warfare. “Every willing Agniveer will be able to serve for another 2 years in the Army. After completing this period, all willing Agniveers who meet the selection criteria will get the opportunity to serve the nation as regular soldiers,” Shah said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it a historic decision for the future of Agniveers, saying the remaining 75 per cent would be given the option of two additional years of service on a voluntary basis before being considered for regular recruitment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the decision as “highly commendable”, saying it would ensure better utilisation of the experience, skills and capabilities of young Agniveers while strengthening the armed forces.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said his government had already provided 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in recruitment to the state police, forest guard and jail warden posts. Welcoming the Centre's decision, he said, “If the Honourable Prime Minister has made it six years, then we welcome his decision.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi and wrote on X, "This decision strengthens youth energy and provides new strength to national defense."

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Timing and Long-Term Prospects

The Opposition, however, has questioned whether the two-year extension addresses the fundamental concerns surrounding the Agnipath scheme, particularly the uncertainty faced by recruits after completing their engagement.

Congress leader Pawan Khera termed the decision a “U-turn” by the Centre, alleging that it was influenced by upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, where many young people aspire to join the armed forces. “We had opposed the Agniveer scheme right from the beginning. Rahul Gandhi ji opposed it too. This scheme is harming not just our armed forces but also the youth of the country -- you would leave them unemployed on the streets after another two years,” Khera said.

Questioning the revised arrangement, he asked what would happen to the 75 per cent of Agniveers who were not selected for regular service after the additional two years. “They say they'll absorb 25 per cent into the army and give the rest a two-year extension. You'll absorb 25 per cent. What will happen to the other 75 per cent? After two years, will they be out on the streets again, or will you take another U-turn?” he said.

Congress leader and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded that the Agnipath scheme be scrapped altogether. He said the extension from four to six years showed that the original policy was flawed. “Basically, this Agnipath scheme needs to be scrapped. We've always been against this attempt to play games with the youth and our soldiers,” Sapkal said, adding that a Congress government would cancel the decision and that all serving Agniveers should be absorbed as regular soldiers.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also opposed the extension, arguing that the government should directly recruit young people into the armed forces and provide them regular service. “They serve the country and fight our enemies without caring about their lives. They take so many risks; anything can happen. You take people who take such risks and then retire them after 5 years. What will they do then? They extended it by 2 years now, but they aren't making it permanent. This is completely wrong,” he said.

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam demanded that Agniveers be made permanent employees after completing the selection process. “Hey, just do it like it used to be and make the guy permanent for his entire job. You can use whatever criteria you want in the selection process. After that, let him work his full term as everyone else does,” he said, questioning the logic of offering another two years without a guarantee of permanent employment.

NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto also called the decision an “election gimmick”, asking what would happen to those who had already completed their four-year tenure and were now working in other occupations. “We read that some of them have become watchmen; we see videos; some of them have become peons. So after 4 years of hard work, where are they right now? That's the question. Now, after 6 years, where are they going to be?” he said.

Crasto also raised concerns about whether the revised arrangement would affect the prospects of candidates who undergo training through traditional defence academies and join the armed forces through other recruitment routes.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether Agniveers would receive benefits comparable to those available to regular soldiers. “Will they get health insurance? Will they get facilities like those being provided to Army, Navy, Air Force jawans? What will those who train in villages for it get? There are threats around our country. We had been opposing it since the beginning, and we oppose it even today,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned whether the extension was linked to difficulties in attracting fresh recruits under the Agnipath scheme. He alleged that the government was struggling to increase the capacity of the armed forces and paramilitary organisations. “Maybe it's also because people aren't very interested in the new Agniveer recruitment. The youth just aren't interested,” he said, comparing the extension to the practice of extending the tenure of officials instead of appointing new ones.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Shubhankar Sarkar also questioned the absence of a clear employment pathway after six years, alleging that the government had introduced the policy without adequately addressing the future of recruits. She further alleged that the scheme was intended to accommodate party cadres and said the extension was being presented as a political benefit ahead of elections.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said his party had consistently demanded permanent jobs for Agniveers and reiterated that all those recruited under the scheme should be given regular employment. "The BJP government was working to retire Agniveers after 4 years, which led to protests across the country. We had been continuously demanding that Agniveers be given permanent jobs. So, we are again demanding from the central government that those recruited as Agniveers in the army... all of them should get permanent jobs," he said.

NCP-SCP national spokesperson Dr Seema Malik described the extension as a “big U-turn”, alleging that the Centre had acted with elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in mind. “You create a scheme, and we opposed it so much -- in fact, everyone in the opposition opposed it. Nobody was satisfied with this scheme of yours, Agnipath. But you wouldn't listen to anyone. Now four years have passed, and when the time came to send these people out, you just did it because of the coming elections,” she said.

Malik questioned what would happen to Agniveers after the extended tenure, alleging that the government had failed to provide them a long-term employment guarantee.

Military Experts and Veterans Weigh In

Several former military officers and defence experts, however, welcomed the decision, arguing that the additional two years would help retain trained personnel, improve technical expertise and address concerns over the short duration of the original engagement.

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi described the move as a “Diwali gift” for Agniveers and their families, saying it would also benefit the armed forces by retaining trained manpower. “It's also good for the army to have this trained manpower for two more years. You couldn't ask for anything better. It's a great win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

Retired Major General GD Bakshi called the decision a major boost to soldiers' welfare and morale, congratulating the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the original four-year tenure had created uncertainty for young recruits, particularly when they were approaching the age of taking on family responsibilities and planning their careers. “Now, 25% will be kept, and those in the other 75% will be given the option to extend their tenure by 2 years. After those 2 years, they will all be absorbed, depending on their willingness,” Bakshi said.

He added that the additional period would provide Agniveers with a more credible military career and said the review showed that the government and military leadership had prioritised the welfare of soldiers.

Defence expert Praful Bakshi also welcomed the decision, pointing out that modern military roles, including gunnery, artillery, missile operations and radar operations, require extensive training. “This is not the army of 1971. It is a modern army with modern equipment. Now, a soldier, like a gunner, requires a lot of training. It takes four years to make a gunner operational -- about three and a half to four years,” he said.

He argued that sending trained personnel out just as they became operational was not beneficial for the armed forces. The extension, he said, would help meet operational requirements while giving Agniveers an opportunity to continue serving.

Retired Major Mohammed Ali Shah termed the decision a “brilliant” move and a “very good Diwali gift” for Agniveers, their families and the country. Recalling discussions with then Army Chief General Manoj Pande around the time the scheme was introduced, Shah said periodic reviews had been envisaged from the beginning. “I think it's been reviewed today and I think this decision which has come up... is a brilliant decision. I mean it's a brilliant, it's a very good Diwali gift, bonus, bonanza, whatever you may call it, for Agniveers, for their families, for their parents, for the entire nation,” he said.

Retired Rear Admiral Guninder Singh Jawanda said he was “thrilled to bits” with the decision, arguing that the revised arrangement had evolved into a more structured recruitment model. He said the additional two-year period would allow those who did not make the initial 25 per cent selection to gain further experience before another opportunity for regular enrolment. Jawanda also highlighted the importance of retaining technical expertise, saying that training personnel to operate and maintain advanced equipment requires considerable investment and time. He said the revised arrangement could also provide seniority and pension-related benefits upon regular enrolment, subject to the applicable conditions.

Senior foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva described the development as positive, saying that the extension addressed concerns about the career prospects of Agniveers after their initial four-year service. He said there needed to be a clear career path for those who join the armed forces to defend the country, so that they do not feel they have been “left high and dry” after a few years.

Lt Gen Dushyant Singh, Director General of the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), said the decision would benefit national security, the operational preparedness of the armed forces and Agniveers themselves. He emphasised that the additional engagement would be voluntary and that personnel would have to meet medical, physical fitness, discipline and performance requirements. “India's armed forces aren't a conscription army; they're volunteer-based. If you don't want to volunteer, you just can't join. So, those who do volunteer will get a chance, depending on their performance,” he said.

Singh added that those who qualify after the extended period would be enrolled as regular soldiers, with their seniority and pension maintained in accordance with the applicable provisions. He described the decision as a major step for national security rather than merely a “Diwali bonus”.

Defence expert DP Pandey said the decision was a well-considered step following the evaluation of the scheme's strengths and weaknesses since its introduction in 2022. He said the initial four-year model had provided an opportunity for 25 per cent to be retained, while the remaining personnel were expected to return to civilian life. The additional two years, he said, would give the latter group another opportunity to serve the country.

Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Retd.) said the extension addressed concerns that four years were insufficient for Agniveers to acquire specialised technical skills, particularly in branches such as artillery, signals and engineers. “Four years is too short a time for a soldier to learn technical skills, especially in technical arms like artillery, signals, and engineers,” he said, adding that a six-year engagement would help produce better-trained personnel and make the scheme more attractive to young people. Mahajan said the decision would benefit Agniveers and their families while helping the armed forces retain personnel with greater experience and technical skills.

Despite the positive assessments from several veterans and defence experts, questions over the long-term career prospects of Agniveers who are not eventually selected for regular service remain part of the debate. The revised framework provides an additional two-year engagement to the 75 per cent who are not retained after four years, but their subsequent enrolment into the regular forces will depend on willingness and prescribed selection criteria.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022, to recruit personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force for an initial period of four years, with 25 per cent of each batch eligible for regular enrolment based on merit. The scheme had faced criticism from several political parties and sections of the youth over the short tenure and uncertainty surrounding employment after the four-year period. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, had announced reservation or employment opportunities for former Agniveers in police and other government services.

The latest Cabinet decision follows a four-year performance assessment and recommendations from the Defence Forces after several months of review. It retains the original four-year entry arrangement while creating an additional engagement window for those who wish to continue serving.