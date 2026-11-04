Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prioritize student feedback regarding the quality and design of school uniforms to ensure improvements for the upcoming academic year in government educational institutions.

CM Revanth Reddy Prioritizes Student Feedback on Uniforms

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to collect feedback from students on the quality, colours and designs of school uniforms supplied to government educational institutions, emphasising the need to provide high-quality and attractive uniforms to students from the upcoming academic year. The Chief Minister held a review meeting to assess the progress of uniform and kit distribution among students studying in government schools, hostels and residential educational institutions.

During the meeting, he instructed the officials concerned to directly seek students' opinions on the quality, colour combinations and designs of the uniforms and finalise the options based on the preferences of the majority. Revanth Reddy emphasised that the uniforms supplied to students should be of better quality and feature attractive colours and designs compared to previous years. He stressed that students' feedback should be given importance while finalising the specifications to ensure that the uniforms meet their expectations.

Review of Current Distribution Progress

During the review, officials informed the Chief Minister that the distribution of school uniforms and other essential items, including ties, belts, identity cards, shoes, socks, plates, glasses, bowls, mats and school bags, was almost complete. They further informed him that the distribution of certain items under the responsibility of one or two organisations had reached approximately 95 per cent completion.

Taking note of the progress, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the distribution of all pending items at the earliest and ensure that no student is deprived of the materials provided by the government.

Standard Operating Procedures for Future Academic Years

The Chief Minister also instructed the departments concerned to formulate a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the procurement and distribution of uniforms and educational kits for the next academic year. He stressed that every stage of the process, including finalisation of the list of items, tendering, procurement, supply and distribution, should be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Revanth Reddy further directed officials to prepare an action plan immediately to ensure that all uniforms and educational materials reach students on the first day of the reopening of schools. He emphasised the need for better coordination among the departments and organisations involved to avoid delays in procurement and distribution.

The review meeting was attended by MP Vem Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister N. Sridhar, Special Chief Secretary of the Welfare Department Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary of the Tribal and Backward Classes Welfare Department Rahul Bojja, along with officials Shafiullah, Bala Mayadevi, Vijayendra Boyi, Divya Devarajan, G. Ravi, B. Saidulu, B.M. Santhosh, Naveen Nicholas and Sita Lakshmi. (ANI)