    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport, 2 arrested

    An attempt to smuggle out Rs 50 lakh worth of euros from Bengaluru to Bangkok was busted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after they arrested two men from Delhi at Kempegowda International Airport.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled an effort to smuggle out Rs 50 lakh in euros from Bengaluru to Bangkok after arresting two persons from Delhi at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

    According to reports, the money bust occurred on Thursday morning when the two suspects, both in their mid-30s, arrived at Bengaluru airport to take a flight to Bangkok, Thailand.

    Following a tip, a team from DRI's Bengaluru section went to the international departure terminal and combed passengers on the Bengaluru-Bangkok aircraft. Soon after, the authorities apprehended two males and, after interviewing them, concluded that they were not legitimate visitors in Thailand.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: AAP candidate Shankar Dasar has two wives who are twins, reveals EC affidavit

    The police also saw that the couple had just one piece of checked-in baggage, a suitcase, which was removed from the plane and subjected to a thorough frisking, uncovering 100 euro notes hidden among garments and other objects. 

    The two Delhi residents then acknowledged to attempting to transport the euros to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, where they would be handed over to gang members.

    This is one of KIA's largest illicit foreign cash busts in recent memory. The two males were arrested and sent to court, where they were held in judicial custody. According to reports, investigators are looking into whether a hawala ring is functioning via KIA.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run... and conspiracy claim (WATCH)

    Earlier, a family's effort to smuggle funds through Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was recently foiled, and the three suspects were apprehended. A man, his wife, and his son were discovered with 83,500 US dollars, 37,400 euros, 46,000 Swiss francs, and 12,690 Thai baht, totaling Rs 1.4 crore. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
