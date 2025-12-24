SP leader RK Verma called the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence 'sensitive'. The Unnao victim's mother protested the bail, fearing for her family and demanding justice. Sengar was granted bail by the Delhi HC but remains in custody.

Samajwadi Party leader RK Verma on Wednesday termed the suspension of Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence as a "sensitive" matter, while refusing to comment on Delhi High Court's order. He also expressed his sympathy with the family of the victim.

"This case was very sensitive, and everyone's sympathies are with the victim's family... We cannot comment on the court's orders," he told ANI.

Victim's Mother Protests Bail, Demands Justice

The mother of the 2017 Unnao rape case victim on Wednesday protested over the bail given to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case and also expressed her anguish over the security personnel "taking her daughters" in a vehicle.

The mother of the victim, who was dropped on a road while they were being taken in a bus, repeatedly said they want justice and Sengar's bail should be cancelled. She said she hopes the Supreme Court will cancel the bail granted to Sengar by the Delhi High Court. She also said that they will not go home till they get justice.

"We did not get justice... They are taking my daughter away as a captive... These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives... Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," the mother of the victim told reporters.

Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A Delhi CBI court convicted him in a minor's rape case, and he was serving a life sentence. His appeal against the judgment is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Division Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh.

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in that case.