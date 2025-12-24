The CAQM has revoked stringent GRAP Stage-IV measures in Delhi-NCR due to improved air quality, with the AQI at 271. However, GRAP Stages I, II, and III will remain in place as a precautionary measure against potential future deterioration.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas on Wednesday revoked actions under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, citing a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an order issued by the CAQM, the decision was taken following a review meeting of the Sub-Committee on GRAP, which assessed the prevailing air quality scenario as well as forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). "The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court directions, issued a modified schedule of GRAP vide its order dated 21.11.2025 for implementation with immediate effect by all concerned (available on CAQM website, i.e., caqm.nic.in). As of now, Stage I, II, III, and Stage IV of the extant schedule of GRAP are in force vide orders dated 14.10.2025, 19.10.2025, 13.12.2025 and 13.12.2025, respectively. Noting the continuous improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP ,in its meeting held toda,y reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and observed as under, "Order read.

AQI Improves but Caution Remains

The Commission noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed marked improvement since Monday night due to high wind speeds and favourable meteorological conditions. On December 24, the AQI of Delhi was recorded at 271, which falls under the "Poor" category. "The AQI in Delhi has shown significant improvement since last night, owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions, and was recorded at 271 ("Poor" category) on 24.12.2025. Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggestsan increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in the coming days."

The Sub-Committee also noted IMD and IITM forecasts indicating a possible increase in AQI levels in the coming days due to slower wind speeds.

Stage-IV Revoked, Lower Stages Remain Active

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke with immediate effect its orders dated 13.12.2025, for invoking actions under Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality >450) of the modified schedule of GRAP," the order stated.

The Commission directed all concerned implementing agencies to maintain strict vigilance and intensify measures under Stages I, II and III to ensure that air quality levels do not deteriorate further and slip into the "Severe" category. "Actions under Stage I, II & III of the extant GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the "Severe Category". All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I, II & III of the modified GRAP."

Citizen Cooperation Urged

CAQM also urged citizens to strictly follow the citizen charter prescribed under GRAP Stages I, II and III, especially keeping in mind the winter season when meteorological conditions may not always remain favourable for dispersion of pollutants. While GRAP Stage-IV is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not always be favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I, II & III.

The Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and the forecast made by IMD/IITM. (ANI)