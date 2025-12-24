Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal positioned Assam as a future regional growth hub under the Act East Policy, urging entrepreneurs to tap into a market of nearly 800 million people and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal said Assam is uniquely positioned to emerge as a regional growth hub under India's Act East Policy, urging entrepreneurs to leverage the state's geography, connectivity and governance reforms to drive inclusive development across the Northeast and an enabler of growth towards Viksit Bharat.

Assam as a Gateway for Regional Growth

Delivering the keynote address at the 2nd Guwahati Dialogue, Sonowal said Assam can cater to a market of nearly 800 million people stretching from Nepal to Myanmar, as India deepens economic and logistical integration with Southeast Asia. "Assam today stands at a unique geographical crossroads. With the Act East Policy as our framework, powered by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the state is positioned to serve a market of nearly 800 million people from Nepal to Myanmar. I call upon entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and make Assam a gateway for regional growth," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

A Transformational Decade Under PM Modi

Reflecting on India's development journey, the minister said the country's 76 years of Independence have seen a defining phase over the past 11 years, marked by structural reforms, innovation and people-centric governance under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In the 76 years of our Independence, the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been truly transformational. Innovative policies, good governance and timely implementation have connected once-marginalised cities like Gangtok and Aizawl, improving ease of living and building trust through a people-centric approach," Union Minister said.

Sustained Focus on the Northeast

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the Prime Minister's sustained engagement with the Northeast, noting that PM Modi has visited the region more than 70 times, reinforcing a sense of national integration and shared responsibility in nation-building under the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Vision for 2047: Development Rooted in Values

Looking ahead to 2047, Sarbananda Sonowal said India's goal of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat must be pursued through development that is modern, inclusive and rooted in civilisational values. He invoked the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, also known as Gurujona, noting their relevance to collective well-being and holistic development. "As we move towards Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, our development must remain rooted in our civilisational values. From Gurujona Srimanta Sankardeva's teachings on collective well-being to our focus on clean waterways under the vision 'Water is the Way of Life,' this is development that unites, sustains and empowers," Sonowal said.

Referring to the mandate of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the minister said pollution-free inland waterways are central to environmental sustainability and economic efficiency, underscoring that "waterways are not just transport corridors, but a way of life."

A Call to Invest in Assam's Growth

Sonowal concluded by calling on industry leaders, startups and investors to partner in Assam's growth story, saying the convergence of policy innovation, connectivity expansion and good governance has created a strong foundation for long-term regional prosperity. (ANI)