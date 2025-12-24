Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai mourned the death of renowned Hindi poet and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla, calling it an 'irreplaceable loss.' Poet Kumar Vishwas also expressed his condolences. Shukla passed away at 89 in Raipur.

'End of an Era in Literature' Meanwhile, renowned poet Kumar Vishwas also condoled the death of Vinod Kumar Shukla, saying he had hoped for the writer's recovery. Vishwas mentioned that the Prime Minister had also inquired about his well-being. Vishwas said that during the January literature festival, he would have the privilege of meeting Shukla. "The passing of Vinod Kumar Shukla marks the end of an era in literature... I had hoped that he would recover from his illness. The Prime Minister had also inquired about his well-being... I thought that during the literature festival in January, I would have the privilege of meeting him, but he has embarked on his final journey... This is not just a loss for Hindi literature, but for all Indian languages," he said. Jnanpith Award Winner Passes Away at 89 Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing problems. The writer passed away on Tuesday, December 23, at 4:58 pm. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expressed grief over the passing of renowned Hindi poet Vinod Kumar Shukla, calling his loss "irreplaceable" for the literary world. Sai said he made Chhattisgarh proud by receiving the Gyanpith Award, recalling that he had come to congratulate Shukla on the occasion. The Chief Minister said he had also informed him about the Literature Festival to be organised in Chhattisgarh next year. "The demise of Shukla ji is an irreplaceable loss for the literary world... As a recipient of the Gyanpith Award, he has made Chhattisgarh proud in the field of literature. I had come to congratulate him when he won this award. When he was undergoing treatment in the hospital, I met him there also. I had also informed him of the Literature Festival that is to be organised in Chhattisgarh next year," he said.