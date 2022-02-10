  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi's nephew may open Pandora's box

    Honey's custody time is set to be extended once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This time, the foundation has been laid — Honey's digital journal. The ED claims that this digital journal has 18 lakh pages. So yet, just 20,000 pages have been evaluated.

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi s nephew may open Pandora s box gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey may be extended once again. Honey's detention time is set to be extended once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This time, the foundation has been laid — Honey's digital journal. The ED claims that this digital journal has 18 lakh pages. So yet, just 20,000 pages have been evaluated. The rest of the analysis is underway. It takes time. Honey's remand would be requested in Jalandhar court on this grounds.

    Bhupinder Singh Honey, charged with unlawful sand mining, was apprehended by the ED on February 4. He was then brought before the court. The case was heard, and the judge ordered Honey to be detained by the ED until February 8. At the ED's request, the remand was eventually extended until February 11. He's not even participating in the interrogation. According to the ED, Honey confirmed that the money found from his hideaway was acquired under the guise of transfers. Since then, such officers have also come to ED's attention, who transferred and completed them.

    According to sources, the heat of the ED inquiry may also reach Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Because of the way the ED is investigating, Chief Minister Channi is included in the circle of inquiries. Honey, according to the ED, is incapable of doing anything on his own. He was causing all of this mayhem in the name of his relative, the Chief Minister. The money he's amassed has also been done in the name of CM.

    According to a top ED employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey Singh has business dealings with the mining mafia. Meanwhile, 18 lakh pages of data had been retrieved from digital devices recovered from Honey, including mobile phones. It is critical to read the description. Because only then will it be clear who Honey Singh has been interacting with, who, what, and how.

    Honey and his associates' home was searched by the ED on January 18 of this year. In this case, around Rs 7.9 crore in cash was discovered from his flat, in addition to other assets confiscated. The ED believes that the majority of it is due to unlawful mining. As a result, a full inquiry into this situation has become required. Honey Singh is a cousin of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. As a result, the ED is also investigating whether the CM was aware of the illicit transaction. An investigation is also being conducted on this premise.

    Also Read | Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11

    Also Read | Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey's arrest: 'It's the story of Channi, Honey and money'

    Also Read | 'Watches, cars and much more': Honey's lifestyle changed after Channi became Punjab CM

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hijab row Kerala High Court 2018 verdict rejected plea to wear headscarf in school

    When Kerala High Court rejected plea to wear hijab in school

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14-dnm

    Karnataka HC says no religious attire till final judgment, adjourns hijab hearing till Monday

    People won't be murdered over religion and caste: Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark - ADT

    "People won't be murdered over religion and caste": Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan-vpn

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan

    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ RTI reveals gcw

    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ, RTI reveals

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look RCB

    Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion drb

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das view on cryptocurrency says they pose a risk gcw

    'They pose a risk': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' view on cryptocurrency

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Windies plays for pride as Men in Blue eye clean sweep

    Hijab row Kerala High Court 2018 verdict rejected plea to wear headscarf in school

    When Kerala High Court rejected plea to wear hijab in school

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon