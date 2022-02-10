Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi's nephew may open Pandora's box

Honey's custody time is set to be extended once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This time, the foundation has been laid — Honey's digital journal. The ED claims that this digital journal has 18 lakh pages. So yet, just 20,000 pages have been evaluated.

The custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey may be extended once again. Honey's detention time is set to be extended once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This time, the foundation has been laid — Honey's digital journal. The ED claims that this digital journal has 18 lakh pages. So yet, just 20,000 pages have been evaluated. The rest of the analysis is underway. It takes time. Honey's remand would be requested in Jalandhar court on this grounds.

Bhupinder Singh Honey, charged with unlawful sand mining, was apprehended by the ED on February 4. He was then brought before the court. The case was heard, and the judge ordered Honey to be detained by the ED until February 8. At the ED's request, the remand was eventually extended until February 11. He's not even participating in the interrogation. According to the ED, Honey confirmed that the money found from his hideaway was acquired under the guise of transfers. Since then, such officers have also come to ED's attention, who transferred and completed them.

According to sources, the heat of the ED inquiry may also reach Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Because of the way the ED is investigating, Chief Minister Channi is included in the circle of inquiries. Honey, according to the ED, is incapable of doing anything on his own. He was causing all of this mayhem in the name of his relative, the Chief Minister. The money he's amassed has also been done in the name of CM.

According to a top ED employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey Singh has business dealings with the mining mafia. Meanwhile, 18 lakh pages of data had been retrieved from digital devices recovered from Honey, including mobile phones. It is critical to read the description. Because only then will it be clear who Honey Singh has been interacting with, who, what, and how.

Honey and his associates' home was searched by the ED on January 18 of this year. In this case, around Rs 7.9 crore in cash was discovered from his flat, in addition to other assets confiscated. The ED believes that the majority of it is due to unlawful mining. As a result, a full inquiry into this situation has become required. Honey Singh is a cousin of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. As a result, the ED is also investigating whether the CM was aware of the illicit transaction. An investigation is also being conducted on this premise.

