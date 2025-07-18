Themes include improved access to government services, healthcare, education, and digital payments. Top winners receive cash prizes. Videos should be in portrait mode, high resolution, and MP4 format, using English, Hindi, or regional languages.

New Delhi: The Government of India has announced a reel-making contest ‘as part of the 'A Decade of Digital India’ programme. Citizens from every corner of the nation are encouraged to submit 1-minute videos (reels) demonstrating how Digital India has brought positive changes to their lives. Top 10 winners will receive ₹15,000 each, Next 25 winners will get ₹10,000, and 50 people will be awarded ₹5,000.

The initiative aims to showcase stories of empowerment—whether personal or community-driven—through the use of digital platforms and services. From simplifying access to government services to revolutionizing sectors like healthcare and education, Digital India has touched millions of lives in countless ways.

Participants can choose from a variety of themes, including:

How government services became more accessible through digital means

The role of digital tools in improving healthcare, education, or governance

Success stories of individuals or small businesses that thrived using digital payment platforms like BHIM UPI

Personal or community experiences of digital inclusion and empowerment

Popular platforms such as UMANG, DigiLocker, BHIM UPI, eHospital, and other digital services may serve as inspiration for the videos. Whether it’s a student accessing online education, a villager using telemedicine services, or a street vendor adopting digital payments, every story counts. This contest is an opportunity for citizens to not only share their journeys but also inspire others by showing the transformative power of technology in everyday life.

To take part in the Digital India reel contest, citizens must follow these simple guidelines: