PM Modi's blog marks 10 years of Digital India, showcasing how inclusive tech, digital infrastructure, and platforms like UPI and ONDC have transformed governance, empowered citizens, and positioned India as a global leader in digital innovation.
1. Digital India began with trust
PM Modi flipped the old belief that Indians couldn't handle tech. The Digital India mission, launched in 2015 on July 1, was built on faith in people's ability to adapt and use technology to close gaps, not widen them.
2. From limited reach to deep access
In 2014, India had just 25 crore internet connections. Today, it has over 97 crore. High-speed connectivity now reaches even remote villages and forward military posts like Galwan and Siachen.
3. India Stack powers digital backbone
4. EV to every village: fibre-first
Over 42 lakh km of Optical Fibre Cable has been laid, 11 times the Earth-Moon distance. This digital highway is connecting the remotest corners of India with education, telemedicine, and services.
5. GeM and ONDC democratise commerce
Platforms like Government e-Marketplace and ONDC are connecting small sellers to big buyers. From bamboo artisans in Nagaland to Banarasi weavers, businesses now reach markets directly without digital monopolies.
6. Digital tools fix land issues
Through SVAMITVA, over 6.47 lakh villages have been mapped, and 2.4 crore+ property cards issued, bringing long-awaited clarity and ownership to millions of rural families previously stuck in uncertainty.
7. DPI becomes India’s export model
CoWIN, DigiLocker, FASTag and PM-WANI are now benchmarks for Digital Public Infrastructure. India’s G20 push has led to a global DPI repository and a $25M fund to help other countries adopt similar models.
8. AI skill, talent and compute boom
India now ranks in the top 3 global startup ecosystems and is seeing a surge in AI talent. The $1.2B India AI Mission gives global GPU access at record-low prices, just $1 per GPU hour.
9. From digital governance to leadership
India is shifting from internal adoption to global digital influence. With initiatives like ‘India for the world’ and people-first AI, the country is shaping tech policy and infrastructure well beyond its borders.
10. Digital India: now a people’s movement
What began as a government mission is now a mass movement. Citizens, startups, and MSMEs have taken ownership, using digital tools to uplift themselves and others, fueling AatmaNirbhar Bharat from the grassroots up.