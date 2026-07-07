Ayodhya Police will seek custody of three more accused in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple donation embezzlement case. An SIT report found prima facie evidence of theft, citing CCTV footage of staff hiding cash. Two top trust officials have resigned.

Investigation Intensifies into Temple Donation Scam

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has intensified, with Ayodhya Police preparing to seek the custodial remand of three more accused to further the probe.

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Ayodhya Police said they will move the court seeking the custody of Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra and Lav Kush Mishra for detailed interrogation in connection with the case.

SIT Finds Prima Facie Evidence of Theft

Further, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the temple. The inquiry examined CCTV footage, statements of trust officials, bank officers, security personnel and counting staff, along with bank records, seizure documents, the MoU and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Theft Captured on CCTV

The report states that CCTV footage available from April 27 to June 5 repeatedly shows some counting personnel concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. It also records instances where other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities.

According to the SIT, the available footage documents around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during the period under review. Based on employee statements and discrepancies between counted cash and bank deposits, the report says similar incidents may also have occurred before April 27, although the absence of older CCTV footage prevented assessment of their actual extent.

The report says prescribed security measures, including frisking, biometric attendance, restrictions on personal belongings, CCTV monitoring and other safeguards provided under the trust's SOPs, were not effectively implemented.

Accused Identified in Report

Based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements, the report identifies Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement. It states that Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav were repeatedly seen removing or concealing cash, while the others were seen assisting or engaging in similar acts.

Top Trust Officials Resign Amid Probe

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj announced that the resignations of Champat Rai as General Secretary and trustee Anil Mishra had been accepted following a Trust meeting. (ANI)