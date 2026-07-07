BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud alleged attempts to politicise the Ram Temple donation case. A Special Investigation Team has found prima facie evidence of theft during the counting of donations, with CCTV footage showing staff hiding cash.

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to politicise the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and said those found guilty would face the strictest punishment following the investigation.

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Speaking to ANI, Goud said the alleged involvement of some employees in corrupt practices had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. "In this matter, some of the employees indulged in corrupt practices, which hurt many Hindus. But political parties who did not believe in the Ram Temple, or the existence of Lord Ram, are trying to take political credit," he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that the accused had allegedly been in touch with opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh for the past six months. "Today I saw some reports saying that the accused were in touch with the opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh for six months. If this is true, it could be that some elements aim to bring disrepute to the Ram Temple. The investigation will determine the truth," Goud said.

He added that those found guilty would be dealt with strictly to restore public confidence. "The accused will face the harshest punishment to restore trust," he said.

SIT finds prima facie evidence of theft

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, according to its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The inquiry examined CCTV footage, statements of trust officials, bank officers, security personnel and counting staff, along with bank records, seizure documents, the MoU and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Staff seen hiding cash in footage

The report states that CCTV footage available from April 27 to June 5 repeatedly shows some counting personnel concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. It also records instances where other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities.

According to the SIT, the available footage documents around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during the period under review. Based on employee statements and discrepancies between counted cash and bank deposits, the report says similar incidents may also have occurred before April 27, although the absence of older CCTV footage prevented assessment of their actual extent.

Security measures not effectively implemented

The report says prescribed security measures, including frisking, biometric attendance, restrictions on personal belongings, CCTV monitoring and other safeguards provided under the trust's SOPs, were not effectively implemented. It adds that these failures created conditions that enabled theft and pilferage.